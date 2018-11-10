Got a problem with your iPhone X or MacBook Pro? Apple may fix it for you, for free

Got a problem with your iPhone X or 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop? It might be worth your time checking out Apple latest service programs because you could be entitled to a no-cost fix.

Must read: iOS 12.1: Tips and tricks to help you get the most from your iPhone or iPad

The iPhone X service program targets faulty display modules that may suffer from touch issues.

Apple describes the issue as follows:

The display, or part of the display, does not respond or responds intermittently to touch

The display reacts even though it was not touched

This program covers iPhone X handsets for three years from the date of sale.

The other service program is specific to 13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) laptops equipped with 128GB and 256GB solid-state drives (SSDs) sold between June 2017 and June 2018.

A limited number of thee laptops have an "issue that may result in data loss and failure of the drive".

To find out if your MacBook Pro is affected, fire up macOS and go to About This Mac found in the Apple menu () in the upper-left corner of the screen, and if your device is listed as "MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)" then head over to this page and enter your serial number into the form to see if it is affected.

Apple recommends having your drive serviced as soon as possible to prevent data loss. You will need to backup your data because the repair involves updating the SSD's firmware, a process that will wipe the data.

If you have had either of these issues repaired by Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider then you should get in touch with Apple to arrange a refund. If you fixed it yourself - perhaps using the excellent guides over at iFixit - then you're not entitled to a refund, but you do get to bask in the glory of carrying out the fix yourself.

This program covers affected MacBook Pro models for 3 years from the date of purchase.

See also: