Here's what's new with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2's screens and hinge

Samsung

We don't know a whole lot about Samsung's second-generation foldable smartphone, the Z Fold 2, quite yet, but we do know that the main areas of improvement involve both displays and the hinge. Arguably, the two most important areas for the type of phone.

While the original Fold was a worthy first attempt at a completely new type of smartphone, the Z Fold 2 looks to improve the overall experience.

Here's what we know so far about the new displays:

The front screen now measures 6.2-inches, up from 4.6-inches.

The main screen measures 7.6-inches and has 120Hz refresh rate, just like the Note 20 Ultra.

Instead of plastic, the main screen now uses Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), which should help with durability.

The bezels around the main screen were reduced by up to 27%, and the camera notch is now a single hole-punch design.

And the hinge:

The Z Fold 2's Hideaway hinge uses the same core technology from the Galaxy Z Flip, with a redesigned CAM mechanism to accommodate the different folding directions.

The hinge will allow the Z Fold 2 to stay open, using Flex mode, at multiple angles, so you can prop up the device and use half of the display to read a document or watch a video.

The hinge allows for a smaller gap between the two sides of the display when the phone is closed.

There's a new "sweeper" mechanism inside the hinge, used to clean out any dirt and debris that can get inside the hinge, preventing damage and adding durability.

Samsung announced the Z Fold 2, but didn't reveal everything. The company has said we will learn more about its next foldable on Sept. 1, the same day preorders will start. We don't know how much it'll cost yet, but the original fold started at $1,980, so we expect a similar price point.

The Z Fold 2 was announced during Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday , where the company also announced the Note 20, Note 20 Ultra , Galaxy Buds Live , Tab S7 and S7 Plus and the Galaxy Watch 3 .