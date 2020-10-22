Honeywell, Microsoft partner on industrial apps, Dynamics, Azure integration

Honeywell Connected Enterprise CEO Que Dallara on industrial IoT, SAP partnership Watch Now

Special feature The Rise of Industrial IoT Infrastructure around the world is being linked together via sensors, machine learning and analytics. We examine the rise of the digital twin, the new leaders in industrial IoT (IIoT) and case studies that highlight the lessons learned from production IIoT deployments. Read More

Honeywell will bring its industrial applications to Microsoft Azure and couple its Honeywell Forge platform with Microsoft Dynamics Field Service.

The partnership is aimed at joint industrial customers looking to expand usage of industrial Internet of things applications for predictive maintenance and other use cases such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Under the partnership, the two companies will first focus on automating maintenance for buildings. The two companies will combine that artificial intelligence in Honeywell Forge performance management software with Microsoft Dynamics Field Service. The aim is to combine data and optimize workflows so frontline workers have real-time data handy.

What is the IoT? Everything you need to know about the Internet of Things right now | What is the IIoT? Everything you need to know about the Industrial Internet of Things

Que Dallara, president and CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise, said Honeywell has been working with Microsoft on the integration for the better part of the year. "We wanted to get to market quickly with Dynamics and Predictive Maintenance, but it's just the beginning," she said. "We both recognize that IoT and industrial is a massive opportunity to accelerate adoption."

The future roadmap for Honeywell Forge and Microsoft Azure includes integration of Azure Digital Twins and Azure edge services.

The first installment of the Honeywell Forge and Microsoft Azure integrations include the applications Digitized Maintenance, Energy Optimization and OT Cybersecurity.

Dallara said Honeywell's approach with the Microsoft partnership is to be practical and deliver efforts that combine information technology and operations technology.

Honeywell also has partnerships with SAP and Halliburton for various industries such as real estate and oil and gas, respectively. Also: