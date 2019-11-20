Honeywell lands Abu Dhabi National Oil Company industrial IoT win

The Rise of Industrial IoT Infrastructure around the world is being linked together via sensors, machine learning and analytics. ZDNet examines the rise of the new leaders in industrial IoT (IIoT) and case studies that highlight the lessons learned from production IIoT deployments.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will use Honeywell's Forge analytics and asset management platform in a 10-year contract.

For Honeywell, ADNOC represents a big win. ADNOC is the 12th largest oil producer in the world and produces 3 million barrels daily.

ADNOC will use Honeywell's digital twin, machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to improve reliability, uptime and preventative maintenance. BakerHughesC3 is also a oil and gas industrial AI player.

Industrial Internet of things is a key market as it often serves as the hub for digital transformation projects in various industries. Speaking last year, ADNOC Group CEO Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said:

At ADNOC, we believe artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain can enhance our operational efficiency, maximize our performance, drive our profitability and empower our people. Predictive analytics will significantly reduce our operational costs. Our state-of-the-art Panorama Digital Command Center will mine for, monitor and measure terabytes of information across our operations.

Specifically, ADNOC will deploy Honeywell Forge Asset Monitor and Predictive Analytics at its command center at its Abu Dhabi headquarters. The command center aggregates data from ADNOC's upstream and downstream operations and uses models, AI and big data to make decisions. Honeywell's forge will be used to monitor up to 2,500 pieces of equipment across ADNOC companies.

Honeywell's equipment monitoring, digital twin models and analytics will play into ADNOC's 2030 digital transformation plan, which includes analytics, value chain modeling, rock image pattern recognition and hydrocarbon accounting.

ADNOC's 2030 strategy has led to partnerships with IBM on blockchain as well as other tech vendors under an "Oil & gas 4.0" effort.

