How I upgraded my USB-C power banks and chargers to make them easier and more convenient to use

USB-C has a lot to offer, but I find the ports and connectors to be far less robust than the old USB-A standard, and a quick tug on the cable can cause damage to the connector, or worse still, the port. And this is doubly so for portable devices.

Then I was introduced to the 20-pin USB-C magnetic adapters available on eBay. These were the perfect replacement for the MagSafe connector on the MacBook and MacBook Pro, or as a way to add a no-compromise magnetic breakaway connector to any USB-C device.

The other day I was sitting at my desk, and I was playing with the magnetic breakaway connector, and I fitted a couple to the USB-C ports on my Zendure SuperTank (a massive brick of a power bank) and was suddenly converted.

I'm not sure why it took me so long to think of this. Having the 20-pin connectors on the ports is so super convenient, and offer the same MagSafe-style magnetic breakaway for safety -- I no longer worry that the power bank will find itself plummeting to earth, dragging my MacBook or iPhone to the ground with it.

It also makes attaching and detaching cables a snap. I just bring the end close to the connector, and it snaps into place by itself.

So useful!

Are there any downsides to having the connector fitted? Not that I've come across (aside from the price of buying the adapters). Yes, there are exposed connectors, but I've not had any problems with it in terms of shorting because USB-C is too smart. That said, I cannot guarantee that all USB-C devices out there have been designed properly and are working correctly, so do testing, take precautions, and if in doubt, don't do it!

I've had these 20-pin breakaway adapters fitted to my MacBook Pro and USB-C cables for some time now with no issues, and I've been testing them on power banks and adapters for a while now with no issues at all.

