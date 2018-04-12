HP's new Windows 10 laptops: Pavilion x360s get faster processors, thinner bezels

Video: HP launches new Spectre, a thin laptop aimed at elevating its brand

HP has launched the new 2018 edition of the Pavilion x360 convertible laptops, introducing thinner bezels and 8th generation Intel Core i processors.

The new x360 laptops are available 14-inch and 15-inch screen variants, but last year's $399 11.6-inch x360, has been dropped. The Pavilion family offers a more budget-friendly option than HP's Spectre brand.

This year's Pavilion x360 models will be available with 8th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 dual- and quad-core processors with discrete graphics.

Some 14-inch models will be available with an Nvidia MX 130 Graphics option, and some 15-inch models will have an AMD Radeon 430 Graphics option, according to HP.

The 14-inch model will start at $499 and will be available from HP on May 9 and at Best Buy a month later. The 15-inch model starts at $579 and will be available on HP's website and other retailers on May 9.

The convertibles come installed with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update and the displays support pen and touch for using Windows Ink.

Only some models come with a fingerprint reader to support Windows Hello sign-in. The new thinner bezel design meanwhile offers more screen space in a smaller chassis.

According to Laptop Mag, the bezels on the left and right sides are 6.55mm wide, so just over half the width of last year's models. The laptops come with USB Type-C port and dual USB Type-A 3.1 ports.

The cheapest option available is the 14-inch x360 laptop with a Core i3 CPU with 8GB of RAM, a 500GB hard drive, and a 1,366 x 768-pixel touchscreen. The 14-inch model with a Core i5 CPU costs $729, and comes with 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and a full HD 1,920 x 1,080-pixel touchscreen.

HP has also released 14-inch and 15-inch Pavilion notebooks. The entry level 14-inch Core i5 model comes with 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a 1,366 x 768-pixel screen. Pavilion buyers have the option of AMD Ryzen processors in the 15-inch models.

