IBM acquires Salesforce consulting partner Waeg

IBM said on Tuesday it's acquiring Waeg, a consulting partner for Salesforce focused on enterprise customers in Europe. Big Blue said the deal will extend its Salesforce services and bolster its hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence strategy. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Brussels, Waeg offers a range of consulting services around the Salesforce ecosystem, including digital strategy advisory, business-to-business commerce, marketing automation and managed services.

Waeg also touts more than 400 Salesforce certifications and expert distinctions in Salesforce's Navigator program in Manufacturing, Pardot, and Salesforce B2B Commerce.

"Waeg's strength in Salesforce consulting services will be key to creating intelligent workflows that allow our clients to keep pace with changing customer and employee needs and expectations," said Mark Foster, SVP of IBM Services and Global Business Services.

IBM has made a series of acquisitions over the last several months as it works to expand its cloud and AI consulting offerings for enterprise clients. The company has recently acquired Nordcloud, 7Summits, Taos, Expertus and Truqua, giving a boost to its hybrid cloud business and repertoire of AI technology skills.

With the acquisition of Waeg, IBM said it will add expertise to help enterprises manage complex integrations and unify processes and technology.

Over the next three years, the tech giant intends to expand hiring, training, and staff certification for Salesforce product development, including Tableau, Mulesoft, and Vlocity -- while also building out solutions that lean upon IBM's existing AI, deep learning, and hybrid cloud offerings.

