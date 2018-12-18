iOS 12.1.2 patches eSIM activation bugs

Apple has released an unexpected iOS update – unexpected as in it landed after only a single beta being seeded to developers – that patches a couple of bugs relating to the newer crop of iPhones.

Must read: 2018 Gift Guide: Weird but really useful gadgets

Here's what the release notes have to say:

· Fixes bugs with eSIM activation for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

· Addresses an issue that could affect cellular connectivity in Turkey for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

According to Apple's release notes, this update does not contain any security fixes.

It's also possible - -although not documented – that this update contains workarounds to remove patented Qualcomm functionality after a Chinese court sided with Qualcomm in its patent infringement case against Apple.

The recommended way is to tap Settings > General > Software Update and carry out the update from there. You will need Wi-Fi access and your battery to be charged above 50 percent, or the device will need to be connected to a charger (although I recommend that devices are connected to a charger during the update process no matter what the battery charge level).

Alternatively, if you have Automatic Updates enabled (you can find this setting in Settings > General > Software Update) then you can just wait for it to come in when it's ready.

Or, if you like doing things the long, hard way, you can connect the iPhone to a PC or Mac running iTunes and do the upgrade from there (keep in mind that this makes the download much bigger).

See also:

· Samsung tech to make the next iPhone better and cheaper

· More bad news for Apple: iPhone is weakening overseas, claims analyst

· iPhone XS and iPhone XR cheat sheets

· Demand for new iPhones weaker than Apple expected, claims report

· Apple knows the days of record iPhone sales are over, and wants you to stop obsessing over how many it now sells

· Apple was right, people love expensive iPhones

· iOS 12 tells you (almost) everything you need to know about your iPhone's battery

· Meet Apple's iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR: Prices and specs