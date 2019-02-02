iOS 12.1.4 is coming to fix the worst iPhone and iPad bug to date

If you're running iOS 12.1 or later on your iPhone, then the iOS 12.1.4 patch that's coming next week is a must-have because it patches what the worst iOS bug to hit iPhone and iPad users to date. According to Apple, this patch will land "next week."

iOS 12.1.4 will fix a FaceTime bug that offered a way for another iPhone or iPad user to eavesdrop on another iOS user by activating a FaceTime call without the user's consent. What made this bug all the worse is how trivial it was to implement.

As is expected, this bug already resulted in at least one lawsuit.

Apple has now disable Group FaceTime ability at the server end, putting a stop to this bug. However, this feature will remain disabled for all iOS users not running iOS 12.1.4 or later.

Back in December, Apple fixed another FaceTime bug – this one just an annoyance, and not a major privacy risk – with iOS 12.1.1.

Keep an eye out for iOS 12.1.14, because it could land any time now.

The recommended way to update your devices is to tap Settings > General > Software Update and carry out the update from there. You will need Wi-Fi access and your battery to be charged above 50 percent, or the device will need to be connected to a charger.

Alternatively, if you have Automatic Updates enabled (you can find this setting in Settings > General > Software Update) then you can just wait for it to come in when it's ready.

Or, if you like doing things the long, hard way, you can connect the iPhone to a PC or Mac running iTunes and do the upgrade from there (keep in mind that this makes the download much bigger).

