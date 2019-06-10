iOS 12.3.2 is out with a very specific fix

Apple has released iOS 12.3.2, but you only need to worry about this if you are using an iPhone 8 Plus.

According to Apple, the issue fixes "an issue that could cause Camera to capture Portrait mode photos without the depth effect on some iPhone 8 Plus devices."

The update does not contain any security fixes.

You can download iOS 12.3.2 either wirelessly to your device by going to Settings > General > Software Update (this is the recommended way, and the update is under 100MB), or using iTunes (this is a multi-gigabyte download).

If you have automatic update enabled (go to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates to enable this) you can wait for the update to be installed automatically overnight (assuming you charge your iPhone at night).

