The dark side of the WWDC 2019 keynote

It's easy to be distracted by all the shiny new stuff. But peel that away and what we actually got at WWDC 2019 keynote was mostly irrelevant and niche stuff.

By for Hardware 2.0 | | Topic: Apple

It's very easy to get carried away watching Apple's WWDC keynote. There's a lot of glitz and glamor, heart-tugging video clips, music, cheering, and clapping. And there's lot and lots and lots of shiny new stuff clawing for attention.

But if we step away from the intoxicating buzz, and dial the hype down a few notches from eleven, what did we actually get at the WWDC keynote this year?

Must read: WWDC 2019: The new Mac Pro

Here's what we got:

The new Mac Pro: Detailed tech specs SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 11

Do you think that the WWDC keynote is not too focused on hype and pushing new products, or do you think that it still has value for both Apple developers and customers? Let me know!

See also:

WWDC 2019

Related Topics:

Hardware iPhone Mobility Smartphones Tablets iOS

More from Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3