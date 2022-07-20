/>
Keep your data safe forever with these two apps for only $30

It's not just when you're online that your data is at risk. Hackers use social engineering to crack your passwords, as well.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

While your data is at risk whenever you're online, hackers can also crack your passwords using social engineering to figure out what words you might use. That's why it's of utmost importance that you have robust data and privacy protection, which you can find in the Lifetime Password Manager & Privacy Subscription Bundle.

You couldn't ask for a better service to keep you safe online than KeepSolid's VPN Unlimited, and this lifetime subscription covers five devices. You'll get military-grade encryption, a zero-log policy, and a kill switch. Best of all, you won't have to make any sacrifices to enjoy this protection -- VPN Unlimited doesn't impose any limits on your bandwidth or speed.

ZDNet Recommends

KeepSolid has over 400 lightning-fast servers in more than 80 locations worldwide. So location is no problem when watching your favorite content; you can access it anywhere. You'll also enjoy the convenience of 24/7 customer service, Trusted Networks, Ping Tests, Favorite Servers, and much more. So it's no wonder users love it. As VPN Special observes, "KeepSolid VPN Unlimited offers amazing services and its advanced features make it a solid VPN service provider."

Unfortunately, as noted above, there is still the matter of password protection. Of course, we all know that we're not supposed to use the same password for all our accounts, and they are supposed to be strong. But who can remember so many unusual combinations of letters, numbers, and special characters? Now, you don't have to because a lifetime subscription to Sticky Password Premium fixes that problem.

The Lifetime Password Manager & Privacy Subscription Bundle

 $29.99 at ZDNet Academy

You can keep all your passwords together on your devices or in the cloud and access them with a single master password. Even better, Sticky Password automatically generates unique, strongly encrypted passwords for every one of your accounts on all your devices each time you log in to an account.

Sticky Password even allows you to keep other types of info safe that can be used to fill in forms online. Yet, although your data has the ultimate security, it's still easy to share your passwords safely with others when necessary.

Whether traveling, working remotely, or just browsing, you should have the ultimate protection for your data. Get the Lifetime Password Manager & Privacy Subscription Bundle now for only $29.99.

