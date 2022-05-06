Why you can trust ZDNet
Last-minute Mother's Day deals: Save 66% on a Sam's Club membership

It's hard to beat a Mother's Day gift that delivers delicious wines to her front door or helps her travel the world in style.

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Mother's Day is coming up fast, and you don't want to get caught at the last minute settling for something lame. Sure, you might enjoy getting a folding travel drone as a gift, but it's probably safer to go with something with a bit more widespread appeal. Not only can you offer a special gift every mother will love, but your coupon code SHIP4FREE gets you free shipping on some of our best gift recommendations.

Sam's Club Membership for Only $19.99 + Free Cookies & Cupcakes

Give mom a gift that keeps on giving with a membership to Sam's Club. This leading wholesale club offers unbeatable deals on everything from groceries and home goods to electronics and more, making it perfect for bargain-hunting moms. Plus, mom will get free cookies and cupcakes at her first shopping trip with this offer.

Get a Sam's Club Membership for $19.99 (reg. $58), a savings of 66%.

Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines for Only $85

These are high-quality wines from all over the world for under $6 a bottle. The amazing variety includes everything from smooth reds to radiant white wines. All wine lovers will enjoy this mix and the convenience of having the bottles delivered directly to their door.

Get Wine Insiders for $85 (reg. $300), a savings of 71%.

Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines for Only $85

$85 at ZDNet Academy

$100 Restaurant.com eGift Card for Only $18

For foodie moms, you can't go wrong with a $100 Restaurant.com eGift card. Restaurant.com features special discounts and deals at thousands of restaurants nationwide, so mom will be able to eat well whenever and wherever she'd like.

Get a $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card for $18 (reg. $100), a savings of 82%.

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription (Save up to $2,000 on Business, Premium Economy, & Economy Class Flight Deals)

For the wanderlust moms, Dollar Flight Club will help her find incredible savings on flights all over the world from her preferred airports. This Premium Plus+ subscription offers deals on Business, Premium Economy, and Economy class flights, as well as personalized travel tips and much more.

Get Dollar Flight Club for $99 (reg. $1,690), a savings of 94%.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

