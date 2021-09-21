Learn basic to advanced Java programming skills for just $30

Thanks to its versatility, Java is one of the most leading programming languages in the world. It's also one of the top choices for Android app development. Yet, it's one of the easiest languages to learn. So if you've always wanted to have a lucrative tech career but thought programming might be too complicated, you'll definitely want to check out The Premium Java Programming Certification Bundle. It doesn't only teach you the skills, but it also shows you how to ace job interviews.

Even if you have no previous knowledge or experience whatsoever, you'll be amazed by just how much you can pick up in an hour of content spread across 18 lectures in "Java Foundations". Students love this course so much; they've rated it a really impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars. That's not really surprising since the course is offered by Zenva Academy, a leading e-learning platform that developers worldwide look to for advanced skills training.

You can then move on to the more comprehensive "Complete Java Tutorial Step by Step - Become a Programmer", which is also designed for novices. After 130 lectures over 19 hours, you'll have gone from basic to advanced skills, including Android, and learned how to face job interviews with confidence. You'll get more practice in "Java Programming: Learn Core Java & Improve Java Skills" with 7 hands-on projects and 50 coding exercises, and using LearnWhilePracticing guides "Java: A Complete tutorial from ZERO to JDBC".

The clean code principles you'll learn in "Clean Code with Java examples 2021" actually apply to Python, C#, and PHP, as well. You can also dive deeper into Android development, if you like, in "Complete Java Masterclass - Become an Android App Developer". Once you've mastered object-oriented programming fundamentals in "Introduction to Algorithms in Java", you can get more help with job interview questions in "Java Interview Questions: Data Structures and Algorithms".

Since these courses allow you to train at your own pace, your career income could be rising sooner than you think. You'll be checking out the new iPhones and deals on gaming accessories before you know it.

Don't pass up this chance to learn basic to advanced Java skills and switch to a lucrative new tech career. Get The Premium Java Programming Certification Bundle today while it's on sale for only $29.99.