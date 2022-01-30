Why you can trust ZDNet
Learn how to boost your brand with Google Analytics and social media for $35

These courses will show you how to use you should use digital channels to generate more traffic -- and more profits.

Digital marketing is leveling the playing field between small businesses and larger corporations. These up-and-coming brands know how to use social media to generate traffic. If you work at a small business or want to launch your own brand, The 2022 All-in-One Digital Marketing Certification Bundle contains tips on how you can stay relevant against the competition.

If you want to start with a deep dive, "The Complete Digital Marketing Course: 12 Courses in 1" provides 30 hours of lessons, quizzes and effective ways to use SEO, Google Analytics, Google Adwords, Facebook and YouTube marketing to your advantage. 

Alternatively, you can dive straight into your favorite social media platforms. The Instagram marketing course will show you how to gain reach in an audience of over 1 billion active users. Similarly, TikTok is the new kid in town, but it's the fastest-growing online platform. "The Complete TikTok Masterclass: How to Go Viral & Get Millions of Views" covers the algorithm, how to use the app's video editor, and the best ways to land brand sponsorships.

Still, videos make up 70% of all online traffic, with much of the rest coming from search engines. YouTube combines them both, and the "YouTube Marketing 101" course will show you how to build and maintain your audience using analytics. You might also want to upgrade your recording software while you're at it.

Finally, while all of these platforms focus on visual content, they can't escape copy. The "Copywriting Bootcamp 2022 with Phil Ebiner" teaches you how to frame your copy for marketing campaigns, scripts, and all manner of social channels. And it doesn't hurt that Ebiner is a creative digital pro himself, having shot and edited thousands of videos have appeared in theaters and on TV.

Don't pass up this chance to learn how to increase your revenue with digital marketing. Get The 2022 All-in-One Digital Marketing Certification Bundle now while it's only $34.99.

