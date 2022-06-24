Learn programming and electronics with this Raspberry Pi laptop building kit

StackCommerce

There are many different paths to learning programming and electronics, but if you're looking for a unique, fun, and hands-on experience, it's hard to beat the CrowPi2, an all-in-one Raspberry Pi and STEM learning platform.

The CrowPi2 kit contains an 11.6-inch IPS screen with 1920x1080 resolution, a wireless keyboard, a 2MP camera with a built-in microphone, and a stereo speaker. It's compatible with several operating systems, including Ubuntu MATE, Core, and Server, PiNet, Mozilla WebThings, LibreELEC, and more. So CrowPi2 can be set up as a laptop, but you can easily remove its wireless keyboard if you simply want to use it as a learning platform.

CrowPi2 is so much more than just an electronic device; there is almost no limit to how many ways you can use it. For instance, you can play games or use it to create structures in Minecraft. If you're the healthy type, you could use it to program a piano using fruits. In addition, it can measure distance and speech and face recognition. You can even use it as a light sensor or program Arduino, BeagleBone, and Micro:bit.

CrowPi2 has an all-in-one board with 22 sensors, such as an RGB LED, buzzer, relay, and more. Combined with independently developed software, the kit can make learning code and hardware electronics at the same time easy. It's also compatible with Raspberry Pi 4B and supports 5V/12V dual working voltage.

The kit contains more than 22 onboard sensors and modules, over 20 projects to get started quickly, and more than 80-course resources. It only takes a single button to switch between projects, and you can get creative with Raspberry PI GPIO pins, which can all function independently as outputs or connect to the sensors onboard.

CrowPi2 All-in-1 Raspberry Pi & STEM Learning Platform (Basic Kit)