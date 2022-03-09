Why you can trust ZDNet
Learn Python coding plus fun Raspberry Pi and Arduino skills for just $34

You need no experience to start learning Python or to amuse yourself to no end learning Raspberry Pi and Arduino.

 StackCommerce

Coding is the skill that will define your hiring potential in the future, but don't let that scare you. Learning how to code can also be incredibly fun. Now you can learn some of the most useful and entertaining tech skills with The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Python Hacker Bundle even if you have no tech experience at all.

Python is one of the easiest to learn of all the programming languages. It's even taught to middle school kids. Yet, Python engineers are paid well, with average annual salaries starting at almost $80,000. Total novices can get a full working knowledge of it from "Learning Python 3 Programming for the Absolute Beginner 2022."

Students love this course; they've rated it 4.8 out of 5 stars. Instructor Lee Assam has a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering and a master's degree in Computer Science. And he's been working with the Raspberry Pi and Arduino platforms since they were created.

Speaking of which, a great way for new users to dive into Raspberry Pi is with "Raspberry Pi Bootcamp: For the Beginner 2022," which introduces you to the most recent Raspberry Pi 4. Then move on to "Ultimate Guide to Raspberry Pi: Tips, Tricks, & Hacks," which teaches you everything else you need to know about the platform. You can even learn how to control home devices with Alexa in "Building Alexa Skills for Home Automation with Raspberry Pi."

The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Python Hacker Bundle

$34 at ZDNet Academy

But the fun doesn't stop there. You can learn Arduino by building projects from scratch, like games, an actual cell phone and an app-controlled car. Then move on to creating projects for the Internet of Things in "Arduino IoT Cloud Bootcamp." It teaches you how to build IoT app dashboards with the minimum amount of code and how to use Arduino's IoT cloud platform.

Don't pass up this opportunity to learn Python 3, Raspberry Pi and Arduino. Get The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Python Hacker Bundle now while it's on sale for just $34.

