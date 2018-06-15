Lenovo ThinkPad P52, now with up to 128GB of RAM

Lenovo impending ThinkPad P52 update feels like a celebration of excess.
If you thought the existing Thinkpad P52 was a beast, wait until you get a look at what Lenovo will cram into the updated model:
- 6-core Intel Core or Xeon processor
- Nvidia Quadro P3200 graphics
- 128GB of DDR4 RAM
- Up to 6TB of PCIe SSD storage
- 15.6-inch display with a 4K resolution
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports (along with three USB-A ports, HDMI 2.0, SC card reader, and Ethernet)
- VR-ready
How much will all this awesomeness cost? Lenovo hasn't yet unveiled the price, but I'm guessing that if you need to ask the price, this isn't the laptop for you.
Bear in mind that this is the sky's the limit spec, and a tamer spec system priced around the $1,000 mark will be offered for us mere mortals.
While you or I might not need - I said need, not want - this sort of hardware at our disposal, there are niche markets for high-powered mobile workstations with crazy amounts of RAM. Lenovo is targeting the Thinkpad P52 at VR/AR developers and those dabbling with heavy-duty AI projects and the like.
