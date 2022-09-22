'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're aiming for a remote career or are one of the lucky employees who already have their dream job, you may still be researching precisely what gear you'll need to work from anywhere remotely.
Suppose you've sorted your reading and entertainment and already have your travel accessories. In that case, it's time to focus on your work equipment, which should ideally be a powerful, ultralight laptop. And you can get one during our Refurbished Event. Between September 17 and 30, you can get a refurbished 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air for only $250 — no coupon necessary!
Unfortunately, new models can be pretty pricey. They're also prone to damage, theft, and loss while traveling, so you probably don't want to haul around a device worth thousands of dollars. With this 2015 MacBook Air, you won't need to.
This notebook features a speedy Intel Core i5 processor, a 128GB SSD, and 4GB of RAM for all your storage and multitasking needs. Plus, the MacBook mini has a long battery life and weighs only three pounds, so you can from almost anywhere. The 720p FaceTime webcam also allows you to video conference on the go.
The stunning 13.3-inch Retina display combines with Intel HD Graphics 6000 to provide high-quality images and smoothly streaming videos. Naturally, WiFi and Bluetooth offer full wireless connectivity. This particular unit even includes a MagSafe charger.
This 2015 MacBook Air model has a refurbished rating of Grade B. This means there will be no more than light scuffing on the exterior. Otherwise, everything else should run just fine!
During our Refurbished Event, get this refurbished Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Air for just $250, down 79% from the original $1,199 sticker price.