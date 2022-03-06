Why you can trust ZDNet
Make content creation faster, easier and better for just $40

Banish those content creation headaches with Autowritepro's tools for research, scheduling, business planning and more, plus AI-powered writing and royalty-free editable templates.

 StackCommerce

Content is king on the internet. Fresh content, in particular, is necessary for any website that wants to achieve a high page ranking organically. Yet content creation can be difficult and time-consuming. Fortunately, Autowriterpro can improve both quality and speed, and a lifetime subscription is currently available for just $39.99.

Autowritepro's strength lies in its multitude of tools and features. Its automated copywriting tools include an article generator and a rewriter tool powered by artificial intelligence. This program lets you generate over 800 words and rewrite content for different websites with a single click. Convert blog posts to podcasts using more than 400 voices with the text-to-speech converter.

The platform includes research tools so that you can check for keyword density, plagiarism, broken links, backlinks and more. There are also editable, royalty-free templates you can use on websites, social media and or wherever your brand's content needs to live.

Autowriterpro: Lifetime Subscription

$39.99 at ZDNet Academy

Naturally, Autowritepro has WordPress integration. It also has a calendar and scheduler so that you can build an entire pipeline of content for your company or your clients, all scheduled in advance. Best of all, while Autowritepro provides tools for SEO, productivity, business planning and more, the dashboard is incredibly user-friendly.

With all of these features, it should come as no surprise that Autowriterpro has a 4.5 out of 5 stars rating on Trustpilot. One user says it's "As good as it seems… The AI article generator's really as good as the reviews say for generating long articles, and the blog templates are giving me more ideas for creating content. I'm also liking the spider simulator. The platform's got heaps of tools which I've been exploring."

Autowritepro can save you time on content creation that you can use more productively for other vital tasks. And right now, you can scare a deal on your own all-in-one content creation platform. Get an Autowriterpro: Lifetime Subscription today while it's available for just $39.99.

