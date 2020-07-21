Microsoft now offers two Teams service options for managing meeting rooms

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has been trying to improve the experience of meetings, both remote and in-person, for the past few years. Today, July 21, at its Inspire conference, officials are taking the wraps off two rebranded meeting-room-management services: Teams Rooms Standard and Teams Rooms Premium.



Teams Rooms Standard (which Microsoft formerly called Meeting Room) is a service which costs $15 per device per month. Today, Microsoft is announcing new features for Teams Rooms Standard designed to make the service easier to deploy and manage across a fleet of devices. Microsoft is adding new features for device set-up; bulk management and tasks and health monitoring. The Teams Room devices-- including collaboration bars, IP phones, the coming Teams displays and more -- can now be managed directly in the Teams Admin Center.



Microsoft also is making generally available as of today the service it introduced last fall at Ignite called Microsoft Managed Meeting Rooms. Now rebranded as Teams Rooms Premium, this service, which costs $50 per device per month, enables Microsoft to manage and monitor Microsoft Teams Rooms on behalf of customers. Teams Rooms Premium offers proactive and real-time management by Microsoft tech experts for handling meeting room operations remotely. Microsoft provides 24X7 management and monitoring of meeting-room systems and software, and also can provided help needed on-site and remotely, with customer permission.



As of last fall, Microsoft was working with more than 100 customers managing more than 1,500 meeting rooms as part of a closed Managed Meeting Rooms preview, officials said.



Microsoft officials said they "look forward to expanding with additional premium experiences in the future," but didn't specify what kinds of new premium features may be coming.



Microsoft also announced some incremental new Microsoft 365 and Teams features at Inspire today. Among them: