MWC 2019: ZTE announces Axon 10 Pro 5G smartphone

Chinese tech giant ZTE has announced its 5G flagship smartphone at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, with the Axon 10 Pro 5G to launch in China and Europe by June 2019.

The first 5G smartphone from the company packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, a Snapdragon X50 5G modem, and an artificial intelligence (AI) engine that automatically adjusts CPU, GPU, RAM, and ROM using AI algorithms.

AI capabilities are also used across the triple camera, motion capture, scene recognition, portrait lighting adjustment, and for learning user behaviour.

The smartphone operates on sub-6GHz spectrum frequencies.

"The latest addition to ZTE's premium flagship Axon series also implements a fully self-developed, full-band antenna design to achieve full coverage of 2G/3G/4G/5G and effectively improved system performance by reducing signal interference," ZTE said in Barcelona on Monday.

"ZTE's Axon 10 Pro 5G smartphone applies a revolutionary slot antenna and adjustable antenna architecture solution to ensure the best RF signal by automatically identifying user usage scenarios.

"In addition, ZTE adopts the Smart SAR solution to intelligently reduce electromagnetic radiation and minimize damage to the human body on the basis of ensuring signals."

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G also has liquid cooling for better heat dissipation, and an improved in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The Axon 10 will be launching with China Unicom, Elisa, and Hutchison Drei Austria, with ZTE in cooperation with "mainstream carriers in eight countries".

ZTE also announced its new Blade V10 and V10 Vita smartphones, which will launch across China, Europe, and Latin America -- the first two in March, and the latter region in April.

The Blade V10 runs on an octa-core 2.1GHz platform; has a 6.3-inch FHD screen; packs 16MP and 5MP rear cameras and a 32MP front-facing selfie-focused camera with AI "to adjust and perfect selfies"; has a 3,200mAh battery; comes in black, blue, and green; and comes with 3GB + 32GB or 4GB + 64GB variants.

ZTE 5G products launched

ZTE also announced a series of 5G products at MWC, including a multi-mode baseband unit (BBU), multiple active antenna units (AAU), the 5G Pad, and the 5G Qcell.

The 5G Pad comes with an integrated antenna, and is designed to ensure that blindspot areas including bridge tunnels, alleyways, smaller venues, and tourism areas have coverage; and the Qcell is focused on improving indoor coverage across high-density venues including malls, gyms, offices, and airports.

The multi-mode BBU with virtualisation platform is compatible with 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G networks, ZTE said, while the AAUs come in 64TR, 32TR, 16TR, and 4TR solutions to support dense urban, general urban, suburban, village, and other 5G rollout characteristics.

