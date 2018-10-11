New Relic acquires CoScale to expand Kubernetes support

Software analytics company New Relic on Thursday announced that it's acquired the technology and key team members behind CoScale, a Belgian company with experience in monitoring Kubernetes environments.

The acquisition will accelerate New Relic's product roadmap and support its strategy of pushing container and microservices-based software architectures. New Relic also said it's aiming to better serve DevOps teams looking to leverage containers.

New Relic will incorporate CoScale's capabilities into new features across the New Relic platform -- specifically New Relic Infrastructure -- and build a stronger container and Kubernetes monitoring product.

"The visions of New Relic and CoScale are remarkably well aligned, so our team is excited that we get to join New Relic and continue on our journey of helping companies innovate faster by providing them visibility into the performance of their modern architectures," said CoScale CEO Stijn Polfliet.

Key members of the CoScale team, including its co-founders, will join New Relic's European Development Center in Barcelona.

