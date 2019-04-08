Next-generation iPhone XS could get an even bigger display

Think that the current iPhone XS aren't big enough? A report suggests that Apple could be preparing to super-size the iPhone's display even more.
According to Japanese website Macotakara, the next-generation iPhone XS (iPhone 11 XS?) will see a display bump up from 5.8-inch to 6.1-inch, making it the same size as the iPhone XR (although it is worth remembering that the iPhone XR utilizes an LCD display, and not an OLED display as found on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max).
As for the next-generation iPhone XS Max, the report claims that this will retain the 6.5-inch display size.
The report also claims that both of the next-generation iPhone XS models will feature three rear-cameras. Additionally, it claims that the 6.1-inch OLED model will be 0.15 mm thinner than the iPhone XS, with the larger 6.5-inch OLED model being 0.4 mm thinner than the iPhone XS Max.
