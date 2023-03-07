/>
Nomad Goods launches Limited Edition Electric Blue Sport Band for Apple Watch

Nomad's Apple Watch bands are quietly becoming my favorite, and the new Electric Blue color does nothing but help that.
Written by Jason Cipriani, Contributing Writer on
Person wearing Apple Watch band in Electric Blue
Nomad Goods

Nomad Goods has plenty of Apple Watch bands in its lineup. Its watch band offering is so big, the company created a dedicated design lab that allows you to digitally preview what a specific band looks like with your particular Apple Watch model, just by clicking a few dropdown boxes

Also: My search for the ultimate Apple Watch Ultra strap is over 

On Tuesday, Nomad announced another Limited Edition Sport Band, this time in what Nomad is calling Electric Blue

I don't know if I'd call it electric, but it's definitely a baby blue-like shade. 

Nomad Electric Blue Apple Watch Ultra strap on white background
Nomad Goods

I've been alternating between the sold out, limited edition neon yellow -- or High Volta as Nomad calls it -- and the Ultra Orange color options for the last few weeks. I've found Nomad's Sport Bands to be very conformable to wear, and prefer the clasp mechanism (it's an aluminum pin) over that of Apple's sport bands. 

Just like the High Volta Sport Band, the Electric Blue band is limited edition and is expected to sell out after launch. The High Volta band sold out within a month of its launch. 

Also: The best Apple Watch Series 8 bands 

You can order the Electric Blue band directly from Nomad Goods. It's available for the 45mm or larger Apple Watch, which includes the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra, for just under $60.

