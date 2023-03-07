Nomad Goods launches Limited Edition Electric Blue Sport Band for Apple Watch

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Nomad Goods has plenty of Apple Watch bands in its lineup. Its watch band offering is so big, the company created a dedicated design lab that allows you to digitally preview what a specific band looks like with your particular Apple Watch model, just by clicking a few dropdown boxes.
On Tuesday, Nomad announced another Limited Edition Sport Band, this time in what Nomad is calling Electric Blue.
I don't know if I'd call it electric, but it's definitely a baby blue-like shade.
I've been alternating between the sold out, limited edition neon yellow -- or High Volta as Nomad calls it -- and the Ultra Orange color options for the last few weeks. I've found Nomad's Sport Bands to be very conformable to wear, and prefer the clasp mechanism (it's an aluminum pin) over that of Apple's sport bands.
Just like the High Volta Sport Band, the Electric Blue band is limited edition and is expected to sell out after launch. The High Volta band sold out within a month of its launch.
You can order the Electric Blue band directly from Nomad Goods. It's available for the 45mm or larger Apple Watch, which includes the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra, for just under $60.