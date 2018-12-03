Nvidia unveils ' world's most powerful' Turing-Powered TITAN RTX desktop GPU

Need a desktop GPU that delivers 130 teraflops of deep learning performance and 11 GigaRays of ray-tracing performance? Nvidia has you covered with the new TITAN RTX.
Must read: iOS 12.1: Tips and tricks to help you get the most from your iPhone or iPad
The TITAN RTX - which Nvidia has dubbed T-Rex - offers what the company claims is the "greatest leap since the invention of the CUDA GPU in 2006," and represents the fruits of more than 10,000 engineering-years of effort.
The new Turing architecture that powers the TITAN RTX make use of two new engines - RT Cores that are used to accelerate ray tracing, and multi-precision Tensor Cores aimed squarely at AI training and inferencing, coming together to offer more powerful compute and enhanced rasterization.
Whether your workloads consist of AI, real-time ray-traced graphics, next-gen virtual reality and high performance computing, Nvidia is positioning the TITAN RTX as the perfect solution.
And the TITAN RTX has quite impressive tech specs:
- 576 multi-precision Turing Tensor Cores, offering up to 130 teraflops of deep learning performance.
- 72 Turing RT Cores, providing up to 11 GigaRays per second of real-time ray-tracing performance.
- 24GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with 672GB/s of bandwidth, twice the memory of previous-generation TITAN GPUs, to fit larger models and datasets.
- 100GB/s NVIDIA NVLink can pair two TITAN RTX GPUs to scale memory and compute (yes, if one is not enough, you can add a second).
- Incredible performance and memory bandwidth for real-time 8K video editing.
- VirtualLink port provides the performance and connectivity required by next-gen VR headsets.
"Turing is NVIDIA's biggest advance in a decade - fusing shaders, ray tracing, and deep learning to reinvent the GPU," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "The introduction of T-Rex puts Turing within reach of millions of the most demanding PC users -- developers, scientists and content creators."
The TITAN RTX also integrates with Nvidia's RAPIDS open-source libraries to speed up machine learning workflows.
The price is, as you'd expect, pretty impressive, at $2,499, and the TITAN RTX will begin shipping later this month.
See also:
- Demand for new iPhones weaker than Apple expected, claims report
- Apple knows the days of record iPhone sales are over, and wants you to stop obsessing over how many it now sells
- Apple was right, people love expensive iPhones
- The new iPad Pro has a surprise new feature
- Your old $99 Apple Pencil is now junk
- iOS 12 tells you (almost) everything you need to know about your iPhone's battery
- Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: Features and specs compared
- Meet Apple's iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR: Prices and specs
Join Discussion