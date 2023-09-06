Otter.ai launches generative AI tool to help sales teams close more deals

Getty Images/Teera Konakan

While Otter.ai's claim to fame rests on its advanced audio transcription abilities, the company has been developing other work productivity tools, now including a brand new AI tool for sales teams.

On Wednesday, Otter.ai announced OtterPilot for Sales "an AI assistant designed specifically for sales teams to help reps close more deals and leaders coach at scale," according to the company's press release.

Users can use OtterPilot for Sales in sales calls to generate transcriptions and extract Sales Insights, including next steps, action items, BANT (Budget, Authority, Need, and Timeline), MEDDPIC (Metrics, Economic Buyer, Decision Criteria, Decision Process, Paper Process, Identify Pain, Champions, and Competition), and more.

Those insights are automatically synced into CRM and productivity tools -- such as Salesforce and Hubspot -- for live, streamlined, insights with the sales team.

"Sales reps spend less than a third of their time actually selling," said Greg Holmes, Otter.ai advisor and former Zoom CRO. "By automatically capturing, streamlining, and generating AI-powered insights throughout the sales process, sales reps, and managers get the data they need to win more at scale."

OtterPliot for sales will be available for enterprise customers.

The company suggests that sales teams can also benefit from its Otter AI Chat, which acts as a meeting participant that can provide call members with immediate feedback on questions and generate meeting-specific content.