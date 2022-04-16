Permanently protect your email addresses for only $20

StackCommerce

Many people don't realize how important it is for a business to protect its email addresses. But if you think about it, that's how the most dangerous phishing schemes and hacks can succeed: targeting a company's contact points with bots and crawlers.

That's why protecting your email addresses is every bit as important as safeguarding your passwords. Fortunately, this Email Protection WordPress Plugin can defend them by customizing how they're displayed on your websites -- it's on sale now for $19.99.

This plugin keeps your email address out of your website's source code, which prevents them from being detected and grabbed by web crawlers. Instead, your email address is converted into a clickable image that will open your email client, such as Outlook Express.

You may find this plugin incredibly user-friendly; it only takes a few clicks to install and configure it. No design skills or coding is necessary, yet you'll still have many flexible customization options. For example, the font manager allows you to select whichever font you prefer to display on your addresses, as well as its size and colors. You can upload custom fonts of your own and then choose how they're displayed in the plugin's settings.

The plugin offers support for dynamic content and custom CSS selectors. Also, it features shortcode generators that you can create, edit, save and manage in a Shortcode List for easy use in the future. Lastly, the live preview features lets you see exactly how your email address will display in real-time, and you can import and export settings or saved shortcodes between websites.

Give yourself peace of mind by protecting your email addresses with an Email Protection WordPress Plugin: One-Time Purchase (10 Websites), available for just $19.99. Single and unlimited website plans are also available for $9.99 and $39.99 respectively.