Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Permanently protect your email addresses for only $20

This WordPress plugin addresses your website's source code to keep hackers from stealing your email.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

ZDNet Recommends

The best email hosting services

The best email hosting services

Are you ready to use a professional address and exert control over your business communications? Then you'll want to sign up with an email hosting provider.

Read More

Many people don't realize how important it is for a business to protect its email addresses. But if you think about it, that's how the most dangerous phishing schemes and hacks can succeed: targeting a company's contact points with bots and crawlers. 

That's why protecting your email addresses is every bit as important as safeguarding your passwords. Fortunately, this Email Protection WordPress Plugin can defend them by customizing how they're displayed on your websites -- it's on sale now for $19.99.

This plugin keeps your email address out of your website's source code, which prevents them from being detected and grabbed by web crawlers. Instead, your email address is converted into a clickable image that will open your email client, such as Outlook Express. 

You may find this plugin incredibly user-friendly; it only takes a few clicks to install and configure it. No design skills or coding is necessary, yet you'll still have many flexible customization options. For example, the font manager allows you to select whichever font you prefer to display on your addresses, as well as its size and colors. You can upload custom fonts of your own and then choose how they're displayed in the plugin's settings. 

Email Protection WordPress Plugin: One-Time Purchase (10 Websites)

$19.99 at ZDNet Academy

The plugin offers support for dynamic content and custom CSS selectors. Also, it features shortcode generators that you can create, edit, save and manage in a Shortcode List for easy use in the future. Lastly, the live preview features lets you see exactly how your email address will display in real-time, and you can import and export settings or saved shortcodes between websites. 

Give yourself peace of mind by protecting your email addresses with an Email Protection WordPress Plugin: One-Time Purchase (10 Websites), available for just $19.99. Single and unlimited website plans are also available for $9.99 and $39.99 respectively.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments