Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a $200 Amazon gift card, free

Samsung's Unpacked event saw the unveiling of the next generation of its flagship smart phones, the Galaxy S24 series, in addition to some exciting AI features. And if you preorder one of the new phones on Amazon right now, you'll get a free Amazon gift card for up to $200 with your purchase.

Preorders for the Galaxy S24 series start today, and all products announced at Samsung's Unpacked event will officially go on sale on Wednesday, Jan. 31. If you preorder the S24 Ultra on Amazon, you'll get a $200 Amazon gift card included. If you preorder the Galaxy S24 Plus, you'll get a $150 Amazon gift card, and if you preorder the S24, you'll get a $50 Amazon gift card.

The S24 Ultra is Samsung's largest and most powerful smartphone to date. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the Korean giant's latest smartphone features a Corning Gorilla Glass Armor and a durable titanium frame (similar to Apple's iPhone 15), a new 50MP camera with 5CX optical zoom, an improved cooling system, and a 6.8-inch display with 2,600 nits of brightness. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,299 and is available in Violet, Yellow, Gray, and Black.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor also powers both the S24 and S24 Plus models, which include a new LTPO display, a thinner and flatter-edged design, and larger camera sensors to improve photography at night. The Galaxy S24 starts at $799, while the S24 Plus begins at $999. Both smartphones are available in Violet, Yellow, Gray, and Black.