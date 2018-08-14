PTC courts security researchers to find IoT vulnerabilities

PTC said it will work with private security researchers, partners and customers to better secure Internet of things deployments.

The company, which is positioned as one of the leading Internet of things platforms, said it is seeking contributions from researchers who find vulnerabilities in PTC's ThingWorx products.

PTC's program is a key part of its Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure (CVD) Program. PTC's products are layered throughout industrial equipment.

IoT security is a key issue and one that's critical given that everything from smart homes to grids to cities and other infrastructure is being networked.

Under the research program, PTC said it will respond to security researchers within 7 days of receiving a vulnerability. The details of PTC's security research program rhymes with other vulnerability programs. For a researcher looking to be more involved with IoT, the PTC effort may come in handy.

