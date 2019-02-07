Python programming language's top uses, tools: Developers reveal their choices

Python has grown to become one of the top programming languages in the world, with more developers than ever now using it for data analysis, machine learning, DevOps, and web development.

Data analysis and machine learning in particular have moved up in Python developers' priorities, according the 2018 Python Developer survey.

Today, 58 percent who use Python do so for data analysis, up from 50 percent last year, overtaking web development on 52 percent. The other rapidly rising uses for Python are machine learning and DevOps.

When asked what they use Python for most, web development is the leading answer, given by 27 percent of respondents, and well ahead of the 17 percent who report data analysis as the most common use.

However, if machine learning, on 11 percent, and data analysis are combined under the general 'data science' label, data science becomes the most common use for Python.

The results are based on a survey of just over 18,000 developers from more than 150 countries carried out by the Python Software Foundation and IDE developer JetBrains.

It would appear Python developers are taking heed of warnings about Python 2.7's sunsetting on January 1, 2020. The survey found that 84 percent are using Python 3, versus 16 percent still using Python 2. Python 3 adoption is up from 75 percent last year.

By far the two most popular web frameworks among Python developers are Flask and Django, which are used by 47 percent and 45 percent of respondents, respectively. However, Flask use grew 15 percentage points year over year versus four points for Django.

The most popular data-science frameworks and libraries are NumPy, Pandas, Matplotlib, and SciPy. TensorFlow, Keras, and SciKit-learn are also popular for machine learning.

The HTTP library for Python, Requests, is also hugely popular with developers, followed by Pillow, Scrapy, and asyncio.

It appears that AWS is the top cloud platform for the 55 percent of Python developers who do use the cloud. Respondents were allowed to pick multiple providers and 36 percent list AWS, followed by Google App Engine, which is used by 29 percent of respondents. Heroku gets 26 percent, followed by DigitalOcean at 23 percent, and Microsoft Azure at 16 percent.

Linux is the most popular operating system to develop on, according to the survey. However, again, respondents were allowed to pick multiple operating systems. Still, the results show that 69 percent of developers use Linux, 47 percent use Windows, and 32 percent use macOS.

Image: Python Software Foundation/JetBrains

Previous and related coverage

Best-paying programming languages, skills: Here are the top earners

Wages growth for tech workers was flat last year, but pay for some roles and skills has been growing much faster.

Top programming languages to learn in 2019? Developers name their favorites

Software developers reveal which languages are their top priorities for 2019.

The programming languages and skills that pay the best in 2019 TechRepublic

The 10 programming languages associated with the highest-paying jobs all earned developers an average salary above $100,000.

Is Julia fastest-growing new programming language? Stats chart rapid rise in 2018

Company founded by Julia's four creators issues figures to show how the open-source language gained momentum in 2018.

Programming language Julia is gaining on Python

A young programming language for machine learning is on the rise and could be soon gunning for Python.

Programming language of the year? Python is standout in latest rankings

Python consolidates its place as a long-term top-three programming language.

Python now a top-3 programming language as Julia's rise speeds up

The MIT-created Julia programming language continues its ascent in developer popularity.

Which programming languages are most popular (and what does that even mean)?

Popularity may not be a single vector answer, but students and professionals still want to know if they're guiding their careers and companies in the right direction.

Possible Python rival? Programming language Julia is winning over developers

A young programming language for machine learning is on the rise and could be soon gunning for Python.

Python's rise: Could it soon edge out C++ in programming language popularity?

Python climbs up TIOBE's search engine-based index of programming language popularity.

Microsoft readies Python, Java support for its bot-building framework

Microsoft may be ready to rev up (again) its conversation as a service strategy, with new additions to its bot-framework toolset.

Is Julia the next big programming language? MIT thinks so, as version 1.0 lands TechRepublic

Released in 2012, Julia is designed to combine the speed of C with the usability of Python, the dynamism of Ruby, the mathematical prowess of MatLab, and the statistical chops of R.

Mozilla's radical open-source move helped rewrite rules of tech CNET

A gamble 20 years ago unleashed the source code for the browser that became Firefox. The approach is now core to Facebook, Google and everyone else.