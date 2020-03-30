Remote work optimization: Jabra announces new Evolve2 headsets certified for Microsoft Teams

My engineering firm is working remotely and most of our collaboration is powered by Microsoft Teams. Jabra just announced new Evolve2 headsets that look to be perfect for my needs with Microsoft Teams certification and numerous microphones to help maintain clear, focused communications.

Ed Bott Here's how you can still get a free Windows 10 upgrade You can still use Microsoft's free upgrade tools to install Windows 10 on an old PC running Windows 7 or Windows 8.1. No product key is required, and the digital license says you're activated and ready to go. Read More

As the world moves to working from home, people are being challenged with staying focused on work while many distractions present themselves in environments not necessarily optimized for work. The new Evolve2 85, Evolve2 65, and Evolve2 40 UC headsets are designed to help you block out noise and provide clear voice communications.

Also: Best wireless noise-canceling headsets for business in 2020: Plantronics, Jabra, Logitech, and more

Features of the three new headset models include:

Evolve2 85 : A wireless headset that offers up to 37 hours of battery life with 40mm speakers for outstanding music playback. Ten microphones are included in the headset with two in the integrated boom arm that swings up and hides away for mobile use. Digital Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology is present for the ultimate in noise isolation to help keep you focused on your work.

: A wireless headset that offers up to 37 hours of battery life with 40mm speakers for outstanding music playback. Ten microphones are included in the headset with two in the integrated boom arm that swings up and hides away for mobile use. Digital Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology is present for the ultimate in noise isolation to help keep you focused on your work. Evolve2 65 : Another wireless headset with three microphones, two in the boom arm and one in the right ear cup. 37 hours of wireless performance are also present on this headset.

: Another wireless headset with three microphones, two in the boom arm and one in the right ear cup. 37 hours of wireless performance are also present on this headset. Evolve2 40: This model is a wired version of the Evolve2 65 with all of the same audio features.

The wireless Evolve2 models include the Jabra Link 380, a new Bluetooth adapter available in either USB-C or USB-A since so many new computers today are incorporating USB-C as the new standard for peripherals.

Models with Microsoft Teams have a dedicated Teams button that allows instant connections to your various teams and channels.

Also: Jabra Elite 85h headset review: Competing for the wireless ANC crown with SmartSound tech, for $50 less than Bose and Sony

(Image: Jabra)

These new Jabra Evolve2 headset will be available starting in April with the two wireless models, 85 and 65, in black and beige. The Evolve2 40 will be available in black. The Evolve2 starts at $129, the Evolve2 65 at $239, and the Evolve2 85 at $449. There is a $10 premium for the 40 and 65 with a $50 charge for desk stands for the 65 and 85 models.