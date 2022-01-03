Safe and secure G Cloud Mobile Backup is available now at nearly 75% off

StackCommerce

ZDNet Recommends The best cloud storage services Free and cheap personal and small business cloud storage services are everywhere. But, which one is best for you? Let's look at the top cloud storage options. Read More

There will be over 100 zettabytes of information stored in the cloud in just a couple of short years by 2025. In case that number is too big to wrap your head around, that's 1 billion terabytes… or a trillion gigabytes.

That number will account for half of the world's data by then, a 25% rise over figures from 2015. If you don't have a cloud solution of your own worked out yet, it's time to get serious about your storage, starting with a 3-year subscription to G Cloud Mobile Backup, starting at just $17.99. That's almost 75% off its regular price.

With over 5 million downloads already, G Cloud by Zoolz is already a trusted data custodian, offering quick, efficient methods for storing any of your important media files or even just ensuring everything on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop is backed up and saved just in case.

In fact, by getting a subscription plan that starts at a cavernous 100GB, you can likely cover data on all those devices as well as a bunch much.

G Cloud uses the Amazon AWS cloud as your new storage home, with every file and scrap of data protected with military-grade 256 AES encryption technology. With your simple access, it's easy to view, play, listen, or even share your stored files, all while staunchly securing those files from ever falling into the wrong hands.

Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, G Cloud makes sure your archive of prized photos, videos, important documents, and thousands of gigabytes of irreplaceable data doesn't sit on your device, clogging up its operations. G Cloud is an efficient, cost-effective, and elegantly easy solution. And if you need more validation, just know that over 300,000 users on Google Play have collectively given G Cloud Mobile Backup a winning 4.5 out of 5-star rating.

Right now, 100GB of prime G Cloud Mobile Backup Storage space is available for a full 36 months for only $17.99. And if you need more room -- or even a LOT more room, you can boost to a 1TB plan ($35.99) or go all the way and get unlimited storage for only $53.99.

Prices are subject to change.