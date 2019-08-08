Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G pricing in Australia

To 5G or not to 5G? Galaxy Note 10 delivers 'extremely capable upgrade' for business users Samsung just announced its Galaxy Note series update with the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. Expected internal updates were made, along with improvements to the S Pen capability and camera functionality. Read more: https://zd.net/2ZGxFST

Samsung has unveiled its new flagship smartphones, the Galaxy Note 10, 10+, and 10+ 5G, at its Unpacked event in New York, with pricing and pre-orders now being offered by mobile carriers and vendors ahead of launch on August 23.

It's the first time Samsung has released two different Note models, in addition to a 5G model for the Note 10+, and there's more than just screen size differentiating the two. The Galaxy Note 10 doesn't have a microSD card support, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus does. Also, the Galaxy Note 10's display is 6.3 inches while the Galaxy Note 10+ is 6.8 inches.

The new approach should help Samsung expand the Note line to enterprise and consumers alike, through a smaller form factor and lower price.

See also: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Note 9: Is it worth the upgrade?

At JB Hi Fi, the Note10+ costs AU$1,999 for the 512GB model and AU$1,699 for the 256GB model; the Note 10 costs AU$1,499 for the 256GB model.

Customers can pre-order the Note devices from August 8-22 at Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone.

Lowest Pricing for each handset:

Telstra (device only) Optus Vodafone Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB AU$76.63 and 5GB for 36 months Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB AU$47.19 for 36 months AU$105 and 4GB for 24 months AU$82.19 and 5GB for 36 months Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G 512GB AU$55.19 for 36 months AU$115 and 4GB for 24 months

Highest data allowances for each handset:

Telstra Optus Vodafone Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB AU$106.63 and 120GB for 36 months Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB AU$147.19 and 150GB for 36 months AU$155 and 200GB for 24 months AU$109.19 and 120GB for 36 months Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G 512GB AU$155.19 and 150GB for 36 months AU$165 and 200GB for 24 months

Telstra

Telstra -- which is also offering a free upgrade to the 5G version of the Note 10+ when it launches from August 8 to September 23 -- released its updated plans in June so that devices and data now have separate plans.

What this means is that Telstra is offering four tiers of mobile phone connectivity -- which does not include the handset cost -- consisting of:

AU$50 for 15GB;

AU$60 for 60GB;

AU$80 for 100GB; and

AU$100 for 150GB.

The handsets will cost:

Note 10+ 256GB: AU$70.79 for 24 months; or AU$47.19 for 36 months

Note 10+ 5G 512GB: AU$82.79 for 24 months; or AU$55.19 for 36 months

For example, a customer can pay AU$47.19 per month for the Galaxy Note 10+ over 36 months and pay AU$50 for 15GB per month, equating to a combined AU$97.19 being paid monthly.

Optus



Optus is charging the following pricing to own the handsets:

Note 10+ 256GB: AU$105 for 4GB of data; AU$115 for 60GB; AU$125 for 80GB; and AU$139 for 200GB and 2GB roaming; and AU$155 for 200GB and 4GB roaming

Note 10+ 5G 512GB: AU$115 for 4GB of data; AU$125 for 60GB; AU$135 for 80GB; and AU$149 for 200GB and 2GB roaming; and AU$165 for 200GB and 4GB roaming

All of these offers are for 24-month contracts.

Vodafone

On Vodafone, it costs the following to buy the devices:

For 36-month contracts

Note 10 256GB: AU$76.63 for 5GB of data; AU$86.63 for 30GB; AU$96.63 for 80GB; and AU$106.63 for 120GB

Note 10+ 256GB: AU$82.19 for 5GB of data; AU$92.19 for 30GB; AU$99.19 for 80GB; and AU$109.19 for 120GB

For 24-month contracts

Note 10 256GB: AU$97.45 for 5GB of data; AU$107.45 for 30GB; AU$117.45 for 80GB; and AU$127.45 for 120GB

Note 10+ 256GB: AU$105.79 for 5GB of data; AU$115.79 for 30GB; AU$121.29 for 80GB; and AU$131.29 for 120GB

For 12-month contracts

Note 10 256GB: AU$159.91 for 5GB of data; AU$169.91 for 30GB; AU$179.91 for 80GB; and AU$189.91 for 120GB

Note 10+ 256GB: AU$176.58 for 5GB of data; AU$186.58 for 30GB; AU$196.58 for 80GB; and AU$206.58 for 120GB

Related Coverage

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: 5 big questions to answer before you buy

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Note 10 lineup and the buying decision has a few nuances to consider. Welcome to that in-between year between 4G and 5G.

Galaxy Note 10: Two sizes so Samsung can expand beyond productivity loyalists

At its core the Samsung Note 10 is a business and productivity device and even a mobile computing platform, but a smaller version aims to reach consumers, enterprise buying programs and more creative pros.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event: How to re-watch the show online

Samsung's Unpacked event in New York is done and dusted. But you can still watch it online.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G: Why the hell should I pay $1,300 for minimal futureproofing?

Yes, Samsung is out early with 5G devices, but the give and take with carriers mean there will be early adopter challenges. The most galling thing is that you have to pay a premium for the privilege of being a 5G guinea pig.

Enter to win* a Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Plus

One grand prize winner will be taking home Samsung's newly announced Galaxy Note 10 Plus. This giveaway ends Aug. 18, 2019.