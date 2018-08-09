Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy S9+ vs Pixel 2 XL vs Moto Z3: What's the difference?

Samsung's latest device, the Galaxy Note 9, is official.
The company has announced the 6.4-inch phone at an Unpacked event in New York City, where it detailed premium-level specs such as a dual camera system and a 4,000mAh battery that supports both Quick Charge 4.0 and wireless charging. Samsung clearly wanted to wow us with the Galaxy Note 9 while also introduce something that differs from its other big-screened flagship, the Galaxy S9+.
To help you see how Samsung's two devices really compare, ZDNet has pitted them against each other, spec by spec. We also lined them up against two other popular handsets -- the Google Pixel 2 XL and Moto Z3 -- to see how all four stand up together.
We even made a second comparison chart, here, that pits the Galaxy Note 9 against the Galaxy S9+, OnePlus 6, and Huawei P20 Pro.
|GALAXY NOTE 9
|GALAXY S9+
|PIXEL 2 XL
|MOTO Z3
| Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.35GHz quad-core
| Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.8GHz octa-core
| Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz octa-core
| Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz octa-core
| Display:
6.4-inch (1440x2960-pixel resolution) Super AMOLED
| Display:
6.2-inch (1440x2960-pixel resolution) Super AMOLED
| Display:
6-inch (1440x2880-pixel resolution) P-OLED
| Display:
6.01 inch (1080x2160-pixel resolution) Super AMOLED
| OS:
Android 8.1 (Oreo)
| OS:
Android 8.0 (Oreo)
| OS:
Android 8.0 (Oreo)
| OS:
Android 8.1 (Oreo)
| RAM:
6GB/8GB
| RAM:
6GB
| RAM:
4GB
| RAM:
4GB
| Storage:
128GB/256GB/512GB internal with microSD expansion card slot
| Storage:
64GB/128GB/256GB internal with microSD expansion card slot
| Storage:
64GB/128GB
| Storage:
32GB/64GB internal with microSD expansion card slot
| Cameras:
12-megapixel rear f/1.5 and f/2.4 super speed dual pixel OIS camera with dual aperture and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 OIS camera; 8-megapixel f/1.7 front-facing camera
| Cameras:
12-megapixel rear f/1.5 and f/2.4 super speed dual pixel OIS camera and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 OIS camera; 8-megapixel f/1.7 front-facing camera
| Cameras:
12-megapixel rear f/1.8 OIS camera; 8-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera
| Cameras:
12-megapixel rear f/1.7 and 5-megapixel dual camera; 8-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera
| Water and dust rating:
IP68
| Water and dust rating:
IP68
| Water and dust rating:
IP67
| Water and dust rating:
N/A
| Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, ANT+, GPS, and NFC
| Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, ANT+, GPS, NFC
| Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band, WiFi Direct); Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, GPS, NFC
| Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band, WiFi Direct); Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, GPS, NFC
| Sensors:
Accelerometer, Baromete, Fingerprint, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Hall, Heart Rate, Proximity, RGB Light, Iris, and Pressure
| Sensors:
Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Hall, Heart Rate, Proximity, RGB Light, Iris, Pressure
| Sensors:
Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass,
Barometer
| Sensors:
Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass
| Battery:
4,000mAh non-removable with Quick Charge 4.0 and fast wireless charging
| Battery:
3,500mAh non-removable with Quick Charge 3.0 and fast wireless charging
| Battery:
3,520mAh non-removable with fast charging
| Battery:
3,000mAh non-removable with fast charging
| Dimensions:
158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm and 189g
| Dimensions:
158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm and 189g
| Dimensions:
157.9mm x 76.7mm x 7.9mm and 175g
| Dimensions:
156.5mm x 76.5mm x 6.8mm and 156g
| Colors:
Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper, and Midnight Black
| Colors:
Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Titanium Gray
| Colors:
Just Black and Black and White
| Colors:
Twilight, Black, Midnight Blue, and Pink Gold
| Pricing:
Starts at $999
| Pricing:
Starts at $840
| Pricing:
Starts at $849
| Pricing:
Starts at $480
Preorders for the Galaxy Note 9 start Aug. 10, with availability Aug. 24. The 128GB model will go for $999.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, Target, Walmart ,and other retailers. The 512GB model will be at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, US Cellular, and Samsung for $1,249.99.
