Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy S9+ vs Pixel 2 XL vs Moto Z3: What's the difference?

Samsung's latest device, the Galaxy Note 9, is official.

The company has announced the 6.4-inch phone at an Unpacked event in New York City, where it detailed premium-level specs such as a dual camera system and a 4,000mAh battery that supports both Quick Charge 4.0 and wireless charging. Samsung clearly wanted to wow us with the Galaxy Note 9 while also introduce something that differs from its other big-screened flagship, the Galaxy S9+.

To help you see how Samsung's two devices really compare, ZDNet has pitted them against each other, spec by spec. We also lined them up against two other popular handsets -- the Google Pixel 2 XL and Moto Z3 -- to see how all four stand up together.

We even made a second comparison chart, here, that pits the Galaxy Note 9 against the Galaxy S9+, OnePlus 6, and Huawei P20 Pro.

GALAXY NOTE 9 GALAXY S9+ PIXEL 2 XL MOTO Z3 Processor:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.35GHz quad-core Processor:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.8GHz octa-core Processor:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz octa-core Processor:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz octa-core Display:

6.4-inch (1440x2960-pixel resolution) Super AMOLED Display:

6.2-inch (1440x2960-pixel resolution) Super AMOLED Display:

6-inch (1440x2880-pixel resolution) P-OLED Display:

6.01 inch (1080x2160-pixel resolution) Super AMOLED OS:

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS:

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS:

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS:

Android 8.1 (Oreo) RAM:

6GB/8GB RAM:

6GB RAM:

4GB RAM:

4GB Storage:

128GB/256GB/512GB internal with microSD expansion card slot Storage:

64GB/128GB/256GB internal with microSD expansion card slot Storage:

64GB/128GB Storage:

32GB/64GB internal with microSD expansion card slot Cameras:

12-megapixel rear f/1.5 and f/2.4 super speed dual pixel OIS camera with dual aperture and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 OIS camera; 8-megapixel f/1.7 front-facing camera Cameras:

12-megapixel rear f/1.5 and f/2.4 super speed dual pixel OIS camera and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 OIS camera; 8-megapixel f/1.7 front-facing camera Cameras:

12-megapixel rear f/1.8 OIS camera; 8-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera Cameras:

12-megapixel rear f/1.7 and 5-megapixel dual camera; 8-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera Water and dust rating:

IP68 Water and dust rating:

IP68 Water and dust rating:

IP67 Water and dust rating:

N/A Connectivity:

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, ANT+, GPS, and NFC Connectivity:

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, ANT+, GPS, NFC Connectivity:

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band, WiFi Direct); Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, GPS, NFC Connectivity:

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band, WiFi Direct); Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, GPS, NFC Sensors:

Accelerometer, Baromete, Fingerprint, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Hall, Heart Rate, Proximity, RGB Light, Iris, and Pressure Sensors:

Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Hall, Heart Rate, Proximity, RGB Light, Iris, Pressure Sensors:

Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass,

Barometer Sensors:

Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass Battery:

4,000mAh non-removable with Quick Charge 4.0 and fast wireless charging Battery:

3,500mAh non-removable with Quick Charge 3.0 and fast wireless charging Battery:

3,520mAh non-removable with fast charging Battery:

3,000mAh non-removable with fast charging Dimensions:

158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm and 189g Dimensions:

158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm and 189g Dimensions:

157.9mm x 76.7mm x 7.9mm and 175g Dimensions:

156.5mm x 76.5mm x 6.8mm and 156g Colors:

Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper, and Midnight Black Colors:

Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Titanium Gray Colors:

Just Black and Black and White Colors:

Twilight, Black, Midnight Blue, and Pink Gold

Pricing:

Starts at $999 Pricing:

Starts at $840 Pricing:

Starts at $849 Pricing:

Starts at $480

Preorders for the Galaxy Note 9 start Aug. 10, with availability Aug. 24. The 128GB model will go for $999.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, Target, Walmart ,and other retailers. The 512GB model will be at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, US Cellular, and Samsung for $1,249.99.

Be sure to browse our other Galaxy Note 9 coverage for a fuller picture on how this device is ideal for not only consumers but also business and enterprise users:

Previous and related coverage:

Samsung Galaxy Watch: Rumors, features, price, and release date

Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy Note 9 on Aug. 9, but if all the latest rumors and leaks are true, we can expect a new smartwatch to be unveiled, too

Android 9 Pie: Everything you need to know

Android 9 Pie had previously only been available to those willing to install the beta software.