Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy S9+ vs Pixel 2 XL vs Moto Z3: What's the difference?

See how Samsung's latest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 9, compares to its stablemate, the Galaxy S9+, and two other premium Android devices, the Pixel 2 XL and Moto Z3, spec by spec.

By | | Topic: Mobility

Featured story

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Rumors, features, price, and release date

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Rumors, features, price, and release date

Stay up to date regarding Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 9, to be unveiled August 9.

Read More

Samsung's latest device, the Galaxy Note 9, is official.

The company has announced the 6.4-inch phone at an Unpacked event in New York City, where it detailed premium-level specs such as a dual camera system and a 4,000mAh battery that supports both Quick Charge 4.0 and wireless charging. Samsung clearly wanted to wow us with the Galaxy Note 9 while also introduce something that differs from its other big-screened flagship, the Galaxy S9+.

To help you see how Samsung's two devices really compare, ZDNet has pitted them against each other, spec by spec. We also lined them up against two other popular handsets -- the Google Pixel 2 XL and Moto Z3 -- to see how all four stand up together.

We even made a second comparison chart, here, that pits the Galaxy Note 9 against the Galaxy S9+, OnePlus 6, and Huawei P20 Pro.

GALAXY NOTE 9 GALAXY S9+ PIXEL 2 XL MOTO Z3
Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.35GHz quad-core 		Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.8GHz octa-core 		Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz octa-core 		Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz octa-core
Display:
6.4-inch (1440x2960-pixel resolution) Super AMOLED 		Display:
6.2-inch (1440x2960-pixel resolution) Super AMOLED 		Display:
6-inch (1440x2880-pixel resolution) P-OLED 		Display:
6.01 inch (1080x2160-pixel resolution) Super AMOLED
OS:
Android 8.1 (Oreo) 		OS:
Android 8.0 (Oreo) 		OS:
Android 8.0 (Oreo) 		OS:
Android 8.1 (Oreo)
RAM:
6GB/8GB 		RAM:
6GB 		RAM:
4GB 		RAM:
4GB
Storage:
128GB/256GB/512GB internal with microSD expansion card slot 		Storage:
64GB/128GB/256GB internal with microSD expansion card slot 		Storage:
64GB/128GB 		Storage:
32GB/64GB internal with microSD expansion card slot
Cameras:
12-megapixel rear f/1.5 and f/2.4 super speed dual pixel OIS camera with dual aperture and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 OIS camera; 8-megapixel f/1.7 front-facing camera 		Cameras:
12-megapixel rear f/1.5 and f/2.4 super speed dual pixel OIS camera and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 OIS camera; 8-megapixel f/1.7 front-facing camera 		Cameras:
12-megapixel rear f/1.8 OIS camera; 8-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera 		Cameras:
12-megapixel rear f/1.7 and 5-megapixel dual camera; 8-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera
Water and dust rating:
IP68 		Water and dust rating:
IP68 		Water and dust rating:
IP67 		Water and dust rating:
N/A
Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, ANT+, GPS, and NFC 		Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, ANT+, GPS, NFC 		Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band, WiFi Direct); Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, GPS, NFC 		Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band, WiFi Direct); Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, GPS, NFC
Sensors:
Accelerometer, Baromete, Fingerprint, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Hall, Heart Rate, Proximity, RGB Light, Iris, and Pressure 		Sensors:
Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Hall, Heart Rate, Proximity, RGB Light, Iris, Pressure 		Sensors:
Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass,
Barometer 		Sensors:
Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass
Battery:
4,000mAh non-removable with Quick Charge 4.0 and fast wireless charging 		Battery:
3,500mAh non-removable with Quick Charge 3.0 and fast wireless charging 		Battery:
3,520mAh non-removable with fast charging 		Battery:
3,000mAh non-removable with fast charging
Dimensions:
158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm and 189g 		Dimensions:
158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm and 189g 		Dimensions:
157.9mm x 76.7mm x 7.9mm and 175g 		Dimensions:
156.5mm x 76.5mm x 6.8mm and 156g
Colors:
Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper, and Midnight Black		 Colors:
Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Titanium Gray 		Colors:
Just Black and Black and White 		Colors:
Twilight, Black, Midnight Blue, and Pink Gold
Pricing:
Starts at $999 		Pricing:
Starts at $840 		Pricing:
Starts at $849 		Pricing:
Starts at $480

Preorders for the Galaxy Note 9 start Aug. 10, with availability Aug. 24. The 128GB model will go for $999.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, Target, Walmart ,and other retailers. The 512GB model will be at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, US Cellular, and Samsung for $1,249.99.

Be sure to browse our other Galaxy Note 9 coverage for a fuller picture on how this device is ideal for not only consumers but also business and enterprise users:

Galaxy Note 9 event: First look at Samsung's... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 42

Previous and related coverage:

Samsung Galaxy Watch: Rumors, features, price, and release date

Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy Note 9 on Aug. 9, but if all the latest rumors and leaks are true, we can expect a new smartwatch to be unveiled, too

Android 9 Pie: Everything you need to know

Android 9 Pie had previously only been available to those willing to install the beta software.

Related Topics:

Hardware Smartphones Mobile OS Security Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Related Stories