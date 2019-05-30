Samsung SDS invests in US API integration firm Jitterbit

(Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Samsung SDS has invested in US API integration platform provider Jitterbit, the company has announced.

The investment was made through Samsung Venture Investment, with neither companies disclosing the amount paid.

Jitterbit offers solutions that allow customers to connect their Software-as-a-Servce(SaaS), cloud, and on-premise applications. It also allows them to create new APIs from existing enterprise applications and combine them with external APIs.

The demand to connect SaaS, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), and other legacy systems are increasing as well, according to Samsung SDS, with the company saying Jitterbit's solution will allow the integration to be done in a cheaper and more timely manner.

The South Korean IT service provider and the US firm will collaborate to increase the authentication security capabilities of Jitterbit's solutions while also working to expand its global customer base.

In March, Samsung SDS also announced investing into Israeli serverless computing company Iguazio.

The company has been expanding its enterprise offerings in recent years to blockchain, finance, and smart factories as well as upgrading its existing cloud platforms.

It is also collaborating with Indian company Tech Mahindra to clinch new clients in India and globally for its touted blockchain platform, Nexledger.

