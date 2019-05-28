Samsung launches USB Type-C power controller chips

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung Electronics has launched two new USB Type-C power delivery (PD) controllers for more efficient charging, the company has announced.

The SE8A and MM101 meet the latest USB specification, USB-PD 3.0, for fast-charging. They will be able to authenticate whether a connected device is certified with USB-PD 3.0 and can charge accordingly.

Both chips have embedded flash for firmware updates. They also support up to 100W compared to the 10W offered in conventional smartphone chargers, which will allow them to be applied to other more power-consuming devices such as tablets, laptops, and monitors.

SE8A is also the first chip to combine a Secure Element Integrated Circuit with a power controller into a single chip. Samsung said this will allow for extra protective measures, such as security key storage, and compact encoding and decoding sensitive data within a device.

According to Samsung, these measures will prevent hacking during charging.

MM101, meanwhile, can support a symmetric encryption algorithm for product authentication and can measure moisture levels to ensure safe charging.

Samsung added that SE8A is already in mass production and while samples of MM101 have been sent to clients.

