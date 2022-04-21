Why you can trust ZDNet
Save $10 off a three-year VPNCity subscription during our Spring Refresh sale

Cybercrime continues to rise, so using a VPN can prevent hackers from stealing your sensitive personal information.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Between remote work and employees taking skills training to switch careers amidst the Great Resignation, folks spend much more time online, whether on the road, in hotels or at local coffee shops. And since cybercrime is escalating along with it, it's never been more imperative to use a VPN. Fortunately, you can enjoy three years of maximum VPN protection with VPNCity, and new users can get an additional $10 off their plan by using our Spring Refresh promo code. Just use SPRING10 at checkout to get this three-year subscription for $69. 

VPNCity is extremely user-friendly. Simply open the app and tell it where you are, and it'll detect which server works best for you. In addition, it's compatible with all platforms so that you can protect your desktop, Android or iOS devices -- up to 12 devices at once. Plus, you won't have to worry about bandwidth restrictions. 

VPNCity keeps you anonymous and protected online by hiding your IP address and encrypting your connection, so you can rest assured that your privacy and security are well maintained. And, of course, the service boasts a no-log policy so that none of your online activity, IP addresses, credit card info or anything else can get leaked. 

VPNCity: 3-Yr Subscription

$79 at ZDNet Academy

Another benefit: you can unlock geo-restricted content, so you can enjoy entertainment from around the world simply by switching servers to another country. VPNCity doesn't impose speed limits either, so you shouldn't have to worry about buffering issues that stem from an unoptimized VPN. All future updates during your subscription are included, as well. 

It's easy to see why VPNCity earned an impressive 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Trustpilot and 4.3 out of 5 on the App Store. And now, new users can get a VPNCity: 3-Yr Subscription for just $69 by using code SPRING10 during our Spring Refresh sale. 

