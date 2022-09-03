Save an extra 20% off this plant care app during our Labor Day sale

StackCommerce

There are many reasons why you might have plants in your home -- from their ability to purify the air to their versatility as décor elements. But if you barely have enough time for work, studying, or exercising, you probably don't want to invest too much effort to keep your flora flourishing.

Fortunately, keeping your plants thriving doesn't have to be intimidating. You can keep an AI-powered plant encyclopedia on your iPhone with NatureId, and lifetime Premium Plans are currently on sale. You can save even more this Labor Day if you bundle two items in our "Your Bundle, Your Way" collection and your cart is at least $49. Use code YOURWAY20 to get an additional 20% off, or bundle at least three items to get 30% off with code YOURWAY30. But don't wait too long; the sale ends on September 5 at 11:59 PM.

NatureID acts as your assistant, helping you identify more than 14,000 plant species in just a few seconds with greater than 95% accuracy. Then it provides you with the information you need to care for them. For example, NatureID can identify a plant disease, its severity, and the quickest route to recovery. The app also features a journal to remind you when to water, mist, and feed your plants, even if they have rotating schedules.

The app is super user-friendly: open it, tap your Camera icon to take a photo of a plant (or grab one currently in your Photos library). Once the plant is identified, you can tap "Learn more" for additional information.

It's easy to see why Well+Good listed NatureID in its article "5 Apps That Identify Your Plants and Help You Save Them From the Brink of Death." It's also rated 4.6 out of 5 stars in the App Store with more than eight million downloads.

