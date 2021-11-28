Save an extra 40% off these top-rated VPN services for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

StackCommerce

Going online without a VPN is just like driving without a seatbelt on. Sure, you may get from point A to point B just fine, but you don't know when you'll come across a speedy car and compromise your safety. When you hop online, a VPN serves as your layer of protection, rendering you anonymous and keeping you away from entities that may want to steal your private information. Getting a VPN is the responsible thing to do (just like wearing a seatbelt is), and luckily, you can get a subscription without breaking the bank.

Here are 20 options on sale for an extra 40% off this Black Friday with code BFSAVE40.

A recipient of a rare "Outstanding" rating from PCMag, NordVPN is a bulletproof security solution that sends your data through double encrypted tunnels to hide your information and keep you anonymous.

Get the NordVPN: 1-Yr Subscription for $35.40 (reg. $286) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

As you can tell by the name, this high-powered VPN lets you connect up to 10 devices with 99.9% uptime. It also gives you access to over 200 high-speed servers across the globe for bypassing geo-restrictions.

Get the FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription (10 Devices) for $14.99 (reg. $1200) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

You can also give the gift of privacy and to your loved ones with this deal that offers a BOGO on lifetime subscriptions to FastestVPN.

Get the FastestVPN Lifetime Subscription for 5 Devices: 2-Account Bundle for $17.99 (reg. $1200) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

Surfshark boasts military-grade AES-256-GCM encryption and IKEv2 and OpenVPN protocols to keep you safe online 24/7, granting you true browsing freedom.

Get the SurfShark VPN: 2-Yr Subscription for $34.19 (reg. $290) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

BulletVPN utilizes industry-standard encryption protocols to deliver only the most reliable and secure service to protect your traffic from people with malicious intentions.

Get the BulletVPN: Lifetime Subscription for $34.19 (reg. $290) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

This VPN works to block trackers and malware across your devices, resulting in up to 44% faster browsing using 39% less bandwidth, and enhanced battery life.

Get the Disconnect VPN Premium: Lifetime Subscription (3 Devices) for $17.99 (reg. $500) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

Equipped with HYDRA protection, this VPN offers the most secure connection possible, masking your traffic from anyone who might try to track your online activity.

Get the SlickVPN: Lifetime Subscription for $11.99 (reg. $1200) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

With servers located in over 30 countries, Seed4.Me helps you unblock websites, surf anonymously, protect traffic from hackers and providers, and hide your real IP from an unlimited number of devices.

Get the Seed4.Me VPN: Lifetime Subscription (Unlimited Devices) for $23.99 (reg. $432) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

On top of data encryption, KeepSolid VPN never throttles with your speed or bandwidth limits, allowing you to enjoy a seamless connection whenever you hop online.

Get the KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription for $23.99 (reg. $199) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

If you want to also protect the online freedom of your dearest friends and family, this deal nets you 2 additional KeepSolid VPN accounts to give away.

Get the KeepSolid VPN Lifetime with 5 Devices: 3 Accounts Bundle for $41.40 (reg. $597) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

You can browse as much as you want with as many devices as you have with this VPN that "teleports" you to a different location and speeds up your internet connection by blocking annoying ads.

Get the WifiMask VPN Unlimited Devices: 3-Yr Subscription for $23.99 (reg. $143) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

Named the Fasted VPN by BestVPN.com in 2019, Ivacy VPN lets you enjoy P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity and blazing fast speeds.

Get the Ivacy VPN: 5-Yr Subscription (5 Devices) for $23.99 (reg. $597) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

Hop simplifies the process of hosting and connecting to an Internet-routing VPN access point by eliminating the VPN service provider. This way, you can turn your home into a VPN server.

Get the Hop VPN: Lifetime Subscription for $23.99 (reg. $148) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

You can rest assured that none of your private data will leak even when you get disconnected with this VPN that is equipped with a Kill Switch feature. When your VPN connection drops, it automatically kills your internet connection.

Get the BelkaVPN: Lifetime Subscription for $23.99 (reg. $719) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

iProVPN is packed with a variety of privacy and security features to ensure your online freedom: AES 256-bit encryption, unlimited bandwidth, split tunneling, simultaneous connections, internet kill switch, ad blocker, and more.

Get the iProVPN: Lifetime Subscription for $23.99 (reg. $600) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

Touted as the fastest-growing VPN service in Asia, VPN.asia creates a tunnel on your device that is completely secure to the point that it renders you virtually anonymous online.

Get the VPN.asia: 10-Year Subscription for $47.99 (reg. $1080) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

Trusted by over 25 million people, this VPN delivers uncompromising online privacy protection thanks to its advanced encryption algorithm guarantee that your data is not collected and your traffic stays private round-the-clock.

Get the AdGuard VPN: 5-Yr Subscription for $23.99 (reg. $359) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

One of the best-reviewed and highest-rated VPN services in the market, Private Internet Access boasts the world's largest global server network and employs a strict no-logs policy, delivering true privacy and anonymity online.

Get the Private Internet Access VPN: 2-Yr Subscription for $41.97 (reg. $258) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

Touted as the #1 VPN for speed and security, Hotspot Shield features an award-winning VPN protocol and military-grade encryption, preventing hackers, malware, and phishing sites from tracking you online.

Get the HotSpot Shield VPN Premium: 3-Yr Subscription for $53.99 (reg. $467) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

This cross-platform VPN service is designed to help you unlock true online privacy with features like ad tracker and blocker, zero logs, censorship bypass, and so much more.

Get the VPNSecure Online Privacy: Lifetime Subscription for $23.99 (reg. $1194) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

Prices are subject to change.