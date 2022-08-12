Sharpen your mindfulness and donate to a great cause with this meditation app

StackCommerce

If you feel like life has thrown you one curve ball after another, you're not alone. Many tools can teach you how to cope with circumstances beyond your control, however, even bringing you serenity as you deal with them. Just like you would use a tool for practical problems, you can learn mindfulness practices to help you relax and enjoy life.

If you're looking for a top-rated meditation app, consider Mindfulness.com.

Mindfulness.com's meditation practices were designed by a team of psychologists, monks, professors, and other trusted teachers. Its expert guidance can benefit beginners and seasoned practitioners alike. You'll learn about science-based skills that leading global health experts consider essential to the modern mental health toolkit. These include forming good sleep habits, being more in touch with yourself, and more that will help you improve your overall perspective.

There are over 2,000 practices for you to try, with a new mindful meditation for each day of the year. There are hundreds of tools to help you sleep, from stories to rainy night playlists. In addition, it includes hundreds more practices that you can fit into your busy life, from one-minute mini meditations to quick breathing exercises.

There's no question about how effective Mindfulness.com is when survey results from over 400 paying users show that 99.3% would recommend it to a friend, 91% feel less stressed, and 85% feel less anxious. At the same time, over 75% of users sleep better and have improved focus, patience, overall happiness, and more. It has a 4.6 out of five-star rating on the Google Play Store and a 4.8 out of 5 on the App Store. Plus, Mindfulness offers a 30-day guarantee; if you don't love it, you get your money back.

Learn the skills that can help you to enjoy life with more serenity with a lifetime subscription to the Mindfulness.com Plus Plan.