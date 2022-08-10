Stay anonymous online and have a blast on PlayStation Plus for only $70

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

For gamers, there's probably nothing that thrills you as much as hopping into a multiplayer lobby with your friends. Coming from behind, winning a friendly tournament, or just catching up while blasting away at bots can certainly take the edge off a stressful week.

If you're a Sony gamer, in particular, you're probably already familiar with PlayStation Plus. This service allows you to access multiplayer in paid titles, making it absolutely necessary if you want to compete with the best, and it comes with valuable perks like streamable PS4 and PS5 titles. But if you recently picked up a PS5 or need to renew your membership, you can purchase a 12-month subscription and lifetime VPN protection for just $69.99.

For less than $6 per month, you'll get a full year of PlayStation Plus Essential, including free games every month and tons of sales on blockbuster titles like Call of Duty and God of War. The savings can practically pay for the subscription in the first month alone. August's free titles include Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares,

In addition, you can communicate with teammates worldwide, challenge competitors that match your skill level, and experience new content updated frequently. With game trials, easy downloads, and tons of third-party titles, you'll never be bored with PlayStation Plus Essential.

If your new gaming habit keeps you online more often, you'll want to protect your privacy while at it. Whether you're on a public network or a private connection, you can never be too careful about your online behavior being watched. That's where VPN Unlimited comes in handy. Whether you're trying to get around geographic restrictions on stuff you've bought, avoid annoying trackers from social media, or stay anonymous while surfing the web, VPN Unlimited will use their global network of servers to keep your presence online between you and your computer.

Enjoy new gaming content monthly and stay anonymous online with one year of PlayStation Plus Essential and a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited, on sale now for $69.99.