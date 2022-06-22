/>
Store your files, videos, photos and more with this $149 1TB cloud storage plan

Koofr can handle all your video, music and image files
Taking fabulous photos or videos with our phones, drones, and other new technology is a two-edged sword because we don't always have room to save them. And no one wants to constantly debate which files to delete to free up some space. Fortunately, you don't have to anymore because Koofr is offering a lifetime of 1TB of cloud storage for $139.99.

With Koofr, you can connect to your existing cloud accounts, such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon and OneDrive, while viewing them all in one place. It's a safe, simple and private cloud storage service you can access from an app on your computer or mobile device, WebDav or just online. And it has some very convenient features.

Koofr allows you to transfer an unlimited number of large files to your cloud accounts. And you don't have to worry about multiple files unnecessarily taking up space; the Koofr Duplicate Finder will help you identify and delete all duplicate files you have saved. Plus, you may even rename many files at once. You can rest easy knowing your files are encrypted during transfer and once they are saved.

Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (1TB)

 $139.99 at ZDNet Academy

The service is very user-friendly. While you need a Koofr account for this promotion, you can create one for free. Then it's just a matter of connecting to your cloud accounts and selecting the files you want to upload, access or share without considering size limits. It's easy to see why Koofr is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on GetApp, G2 and Capterra.

If you need to save your files without worrying about storage space, get a Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (1TB) now while it's only $139.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

