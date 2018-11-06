Tableau reports strong subscription adoption in Q3

Tableau published its third quarter financial results on Tuesday, reporting mixed results.

Under ASC 605 standards, Tableau posted a diluted non-GAAP net loss per share of 7 cents on revenue of $239.6 million. Revenue was up 11 percent year-over-year, Tableau said, thanks in part to a strong showing in Q3 in its US enterprise business.

Analysts were looking for a net loss of 11 cents per share on revenue of $242.08 million.

Third quarter license revenue on a 605-basis was $118 million dollars, up 19 percent year-over-year. Subscription licensing accounted for 81 percent of overall license bookings recognized ratably, up from 67 percent last quarter.

In a statement, CEO Adam Selipsky noted the highlight's of Tableau's customer conference in New Orleans. "Customers responded enthusiastically to our new product announcements, including natural language to bring analytics to even more people, and broadening the Tableau platform with enterprise-ready data preparation capabilities," he said.

With more than 3,800 customers added in Q3, Tableau now has more than 82,000 total customer accounts.

Highlights of the quarter included expanded partnerships with new product integrations with AWS, Informatica and Unify. Tableau also announced a commitment to grant $100 million in software, training and financial support through the Tableau Foundation through 2025.