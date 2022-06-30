/>
Take 20 percent off this 4K monitor (and a lot more) during our 4th of July sale

Get a 4K touchscreen monitor and more for 20% off.
National Work From Home Day occurs on the last day of June, and if you're looking to improve your productivity this summer, more software might not be the answer. Multitasking is much easier with an extra screen in tow, and we have an option worth considering. This Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor is already on sale for more than 55% off at $289.99, but you can save an extra 20% off the sale price during our 4th of July sale using code JULY20.

Whatever you currently use for work, this elegant piece of hardware can likely improve it. The Desklab features a 15.6-inch 4K screen with USB-C, HDMI, and 3.5mm ports that you can easily connect to your phone, laptop, or tablet. You can even hook it up to most major gaming consoles. Plus, the display allows you to magnify what you're reading or open new tabs to see more at once, and the touchscreen adds a little extra interactivity.

The Desklab monitor has a simple plug-and-play setup, so you can use it right out of the box. The screen works with almost any device, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and more. On top of being a touchscreen, the monitor has a quality picture that's sure to please movie watchers and gamers alike.

Additionally, the screen has adjustable brightness and glare protection that keeps things vivid in the office, on a subway commute, or outdoors in the sun. And since it only weighs a little over a pound, you can take it anywhere you need to get work done.

During our 4th of July event, you can purchase the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K) for $231.99 when using coupon code JULY20 at checkout. This site-wide coupon is eligible for orders of $100 or more at ZDNet Academy + Deals, but it expires July 5.

