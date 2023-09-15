/>
Last chance to save on Samsung deals: TVs, appliances, phones, and more

The Discover Samsung Fall Sale is underway, and you can find big discounts on Samsung products ranging from refrigerators to earbuds to tablets. But the sale is ending soon.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor on

The Discover Samsung Fall Sale runs now through Sunday, offering major price cuts on Samsung appliances and devices, including hundreds off of Bespoke refrigerators, washers, and dryers, as well as Galaxy phones, watches, tablets, and earbuds, and popular TVs like The Frame and the Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs. If you're looking to upgrade your own appliances or devices, or want to get a head start on your holiday shopping to avoid the Black Friday frenzy, this sale is a great option. 

You'll find all the deals on Samsung's website, including some discounts that last all week, all day, or just a few hours. (Some of these are extended Labor Day deals as well.)

We've rounded up the best Samsung deals you can find during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale all week. 

The best Discover Samsung Fall Sale deals

What is the Samsung Discover sale?

The Samsung Discover sale is a quarterly sales event hosted by Samsung, that offers weeklong deals, daily deals, and flash deals on many Samsung products, including TVs, phones, tablets, watches, appliances, and more.

When is the Samsung Discover sale, and how long does it last?

The Samsung Discover Fall sale runs from Sept. 11-17 (though if you are a Samsung Platinum or Gold Tier Rewards member, you can access the sale early, Sept. 8-10). 

Where can I find more of the best deals right now?

