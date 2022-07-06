This best-selling Portable 2 TB SSD external drive is finally back in stock

StackCommerce

While it's really wonderful that we can now take truly amazing photos with our phones and stunning video from affordable drones that can be folded up and carried around the world, those files are taking up more and more gigabytes of storage on our computers and mobile devices. And it's no fun to continuously have to try and free up space.

But even if size and weight are important considerations, this tiny 2 TB external SSD drive is a perfect solution. Best of all, it's available right now during our Deal Days promotion for just $29.99, which is lower than you'll find on Amazon. But you'll have to act fast because supplies are limited and this is a top-seller — it sold out within 24 hours the last time it was marked down.

The Portable SSD External Hard Drive 2 TB is super easy to use since it's plug-and-play, and the design was created for utmost portability. So it's not only easy to carry and handle, its sleek black aluminum and PC case has a barely noticeable footprint. At only 0.4 x 3 x 3 inches, it will fit into even the tightest remote workspace with no problem whatsoever.

Thanks to a Type-C interface and USB 3.1 port that provides high transmission speeds, this Portable SSD External Hard Drive will transfer data as much as five times faster than a typical hard drive. You'll get read speeds of up to 43MB/s, and even your write speeds will get to 37MB/s.

This Portable SSD External Drive is compatible with iOS and Android devices, as well as macOS and Windows computers all the way back to Windows 7. Its manufacturer's warranty is good for one year.

Grab a Portable SDD External Hard Drive 2 TB now while it's only $29.99 during our Deal Days sale until July 14. It won't be that low on Amazon even on Prime Day and supplies won't last long.