'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This cordless phone charger fits in your pocket, and it's 32% off on Amazon
The iWalk portable charger is a compact power bank designed to easily give your phone a charge while not hindering your device use.
If you've been looking for an easy-to-use, reliable back-up charger for on-the-go, this is a great time to snag this iWalk charger for 30% off its usual price during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, saving you $13.
The iWalk charger lets you continue using your device while it charges due to its compact and free-standing design that simply plugs into the charger of your phone.
I grabbed this portable charger during my college days and it has been a staple in my work backpack ever since. It's small, easy-to-use, and just enough power to charge up my phone after work or while completing other tasks like shopping or working out. While the original price of $30 isn't too hefty on your pocket, everyone loves saving a few bucks, and this Prime Day is a great time to secure this staple.
Also: Best October Prime Day deals: Live Updates
The iWalk is primarily compatible with Apple phones and devices and still features a lightning port connection for those who haven't upgraded to the iPhone 15, though iWalk also offers a USB-C version which is compatible with Android phones (and yes, it's also on sale). The biggest plus of this charger is you don't need any extra cords or add-ons to make it work -- just plug it in and literally "walk" through the rest of your day.
While the iWalk may not be the best pick for longer or more frequent charging, it's the perfect backup charger to toss into a bag and forget about. It's tiny design also makes it quite handy for fitting in small purses or clutches for sporadic occasions like weddings, holidays, or a night out.
Aside from this iWalk portable charger, we've rounded up all the best October Prime Day 2023 deals. And if you're looking to pair a new phone with your iWalk charger, here's a roundup of the best phones and best headphones on sale this October Prime Deal Days.