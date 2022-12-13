This foldable wireless charging stand is a multitasker's dream accessory

Christina Darby/ZDNET

I have a problem: I'm a huge multitasker. And by that I mean I'm one of those "too many tabs open" multitaskers that have become somewhat of a stereotype now. Naturally, my need to always be juggling tasks results in my two most dependent tools -- my smartphone and wireless earbuds -- running out of juice quicker than I do.

While portable chargers are great in theory, the need to charge multiple devices at once, along with remembering what cable to use for each is something that's always been a doozy for me. Last week, however, I started using a charging device that matched my job-juggling energy, while simultaneously cutting the cord for my primary electronics: Satechi's Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand.

Unpacking the wireless charging stand



With a foldable design, the Satechi stand defaults as a standard charging pad for your smartphone or earbuds and transforms into a multi-device charger when you lift the base lid up. When lifted, you're able to set an iPhone or Android smartphone on the docking stand while the open area behind it doubles as a charging hub to place your wireless earbuds. Just make sure they support Qi wireless charging.

There's a thicker band with grips on the docking platform to ensure that your smartphone doesn't easily slip off, especially if it often vibrates from notifications and alerts.

You can either dock your phone on the stand or lay it flat on the Satechi power stand. Christina Darby/ZDNET

The stand feature also makes it easy to charge my phone at the end of the day as I FaceTime my friends and family, while simultaneously powering my AirPods in the back. You'd be hard-pressed to find similar functionality with other portable charging stands.

And for wired charging, the Satechi is equipped with one USB-C port, so you can plug in a third device that supports it. This option has been particularly welcome when there's no outlet nearby to charge my laptop or smartwatch and/or I just want the battery levels on the devices maintained.

Christina Darby/ZDNET

Battery life and charge time

Satechi claims that you only need to charge the 10,000mAh stand once every month, which you should absolutely take with a grain of salt. Personally, I have gotten about a week of use per cycle, using the stand every day to charge three devices at once until they're all full. Regardless, lasting a week with multiple charging tasks is pretty impressive.

When it comes to speed, the Satechi stand charges up to 10W at once, with the rating slowing down the more devices you dock on. It won't outpace the wired charging you typically use with electronics, but good enough for casual top-ups at the office or bedside.

The Satechi Stand folds down and is easy to stash away in your bag when you're on the go. Christina Darby/ZDNET

Bottom Line

The Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is perfect for the multitasker who doesn't want to lug around an endless catalog of chargers and cords. If you're like me and always need to charge multiple devices at once, then the $99 asking price is reasonable. If you're looking for fast charging, I'd avoid portable chargers in general and look to a wired option instead. Otherwise, this foldable offering from Satechi is certainly worth checking out.

