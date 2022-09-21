This refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab A costs just $119

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
While it's true that you can stay productive and enjoy amazing entertainment on your phone, there are many times when a larger screen would be welcome. Those occasions don't warrant heavier laptops or even large tablets, but a small, lightweight tablet is another story. For example, you can get a slim-yet-powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab A for just $119.99 during our Refurbished Event, which runs from September 17 to 30.
This refurbished Samsung tablet weighs under a pound and is perfect for enjoying the content you love best. The vivid 8-inch display has 800 x 1,280 resolution and delivers stunning color and optimal screen brightness to immerse you in all of your favorite movies and shows.
The screen also features multi-touch navigation that is both fluid and intuitive. With front-facing 5MP and rear 8MP cameras, you can take photos of yourself and the world around you, make video calls, scan documents, and more.
This tablet contains a 1.4GHz Quad-core processor, 16GB of fast SSD storage, and 2GB of RAM, offering fast performance and enough storage space for all your essential files. Android 7.0 Nougat OS is already installed, so you can study, take care of business, and enjoy your entertainment right out of the box.
This 2017 WiFi-only Samsung Galaxy Tab A comes with a charger and has a Grade B refurbished rating. So, at most, it might have light dents and scratches on the body or scuffing on the exterior. Yet you still get all the excellent features at a much lower price.
During our Refurbished Event, get your Samsung Galaxy Tab A for just $119.99, a 60% discount off the $299 sticker price. No coupon is necessary to claim this deal, but hurry! The event ends September 30.